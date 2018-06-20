Trusted Independent Research Firm Reinforces Intelex's New EHSQ Alliance Strategy

The Verdantix report, "Intelex Sets Out Four Strategies To Enable Superior EHSQ Performance," published in May 2018, discusses the value of four key strategies Intelex is focusing on to help EHS decision-makers better understand the evolution of the EHS market and how software can help. The strategy includes: Process excellence, Foresight, Engagement, and Collaboration; fueled by software application functionality, EHSQ content, information assurance and scalable cloud deployment.



"While the EHSQ community is talking about the importance of engagement, few understand what it means and are doing anything about it. Engagement turns the tables and focuses on inspiring frontline staff to make discretionary choices that better their company, their peers and themselves. The key to engagement includes listening to employees and how else would you do that without easily collecting feedback and measuring engagement?" said Vinay Nair, Senior Vice President Marketing, Intelex.

This customer-informed approach to value delivery highlights the value that is unlocked by the technology trend of analytics, which has been something the EHSQ tech space has also been talking about. Few have been able to translate this technology into practical ways of helping enhance judgement of decisions as it relates to EHSQ programs. The strategies also discusses the value of collaboration, the sharing of learnings, insights and best practices to drive continual improvement.



"By giving customers control over what data they share and putting less emphasis on an ineluctable march towards sharing large volumes of confidential EHS performance data, Intelex will build trust and the EHSQ Alliance initiative will gain momentum," said David Metcalfe, Verdantix CEO.

About Intelex Technologies



With more than 1,000 clients and 1 million users, Intelex Technologies Inc. is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Intelex is one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies, the recipient of Waterstone's Most Admired Corporate Cultures award, Aon Hewitt's best employer award, and previous repeat winner of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies award. For more information, visit www.intelex.com.



