Trusted Media Brands' ReadersDigest.com and FamilyHandyman.com Hit Record March Performance

According to the latest comScore report, RD.com's unique visitors (UVs) in March 2018 reached 6.7 million, a 58.2 percent increase from the same period in 2017. The increase for RD.com was the highest increase among the competitive set in the home and lifestyle category. Reader's Digest is among the top ten magazine brands, reaching an average audience of 18.1 million according to the latest Magazine Media 360° report. It is also among the top ten for mobile web growth, +100% in March.

Additionally, the digital destinations for The Family Handyman and Taste of Home saw strong year-over-year growth. According to the report, the FamilyHandyman.com reached over 4.9 million UVs, up 10.5% from the same period last year; and the TasteofHome.com received over 14.5 million UVs, representing a 28.9 percent increase from last year among the highest increase in its competitive set.

Trusted Media Brands' Haven Home Media group reached an audience to 30.1 million UVs, reflecting a 11.9% increase from last year making it number one in the Home Category. The Taste of Home Group reached over 46 million UVs, representing a 26.1% increase from last year and among the top five in the food category.

Based on the comScore rankings, the Trusted Media Brands Digital network is among the top 30 out of over 1,800 digital lifestyle networks. Across its digital network the company reached 56.4 million UVs in March, an 18.7 percent increase from the same period last year and added 8.8 million UVs within that timeframe. According to the comScore reporting, four out of five consumers are now reaching the Trusted Media Brands Digital network through their mobile devices .

Trusted Media Brands' strong digital performance continues to reflect the company's commitment to creating highly engaging and personalized content for today's digitally-driven audiences. In fact, according to the latest MPA 360° Report, The Family Handyman witnessed a 57 percent increase in users on Instagram during the first quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 and Reader's Digest was among the top ten in growth on Pinterest during the same time frame.

"Our digital engagement and growth with consumers continues to reflect our brands enormous appeal with what matters to modern families," said Vince Errico, Chief Digital Officer. "We are dedicated to continuing to invest in the high quality, trusted content on everything from food, home, décor, DIY, lifestyle and wellness that excite, inspire and inform our rapidly growing digital audiences."

To learn more about the Trusted Media Brands Digital Network and brand properties visit the website here.

About Trusted Media Brands

Trusted Media Brands is a visionary, brand-driven multiplatform media company, home to iconic brands like Taste of Home, the world's largest circulation food media brand; Reader's Digest; The Family Handyman, America's leading source for DIY; a suite of highly-targeted brands including Birds & Blooms, Country, Country Woman, Farm & Ranch Living and Reminisce; and digital properties which include the Taste Community and Haven Home Media.

Trusted Media Brands reaches active consumers who genuinely connect with our blend of uplifting and enduring expertly-curated family, food, health, home improvement, finance and humor content – digitally, via social media, magazines and books, and events and experiences. Founded in 1922 by DeWitt Wallace as The Reader's Digest Association, one of the first user-generated content publishers, Trusted Media Brands is headquartered in New York City. For more information, TrustedMediaBrands

