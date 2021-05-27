Trusted Online Bookstore and Book Reseller, SecondSale announces Company Expansion to Meet Growing Demand of Book Sales
Online Book Trade Creates Job Growth and Offers Affordable Book Options
May 27, 2021, 09:30 ET
CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past year, SecondSale, a national online bookstore and book reseller has gained over one million new customers and plans to increase their book collection from 1.2 million books to over 3 million books by the end of 2021. To meet the growing demand for online book trade, SecondSale announces their company expansion in Montgomery, IL to a larger facility with plans for a book drop, in person bookstore, increased regional donations and a commitment to fill 200 new job positions.
SecondSale.com was created in 2018 to offer the public millions of used and new books at incredibly low prices, with fast processing, free shipping, and stellar customer service. With the company's growth, headquarters are expanding from their current location of 625 S Railroad Street to a 228,000-square-foot distribution space located at 900 Knell Road in Montgomery, IL. In addition to serving as the company's main warehouse distribution center and catalogued library inventory, a portion of the building will host executive offices and welcome the public with a true book lovers experience for customers to sell and buy books in person.
To celebrate this achievement, SecondSale will be marking the occasion with an onsite event at the new location slated for September 2021. The theme will encompass regional enrichment and include local food trucks, a reading experience for attendees, a book sale booth and commemorative ribbon cutting ceremony.
"Montgomery is a thriving and diverse community. I am so pleased that we are able to keep our company headquarters in town and offer dynamic job opportunities with competitive salaries to the region," says SecondSale Founder & President Glen Nothnagel. "I am so proud of the service and rates we offer on a national level and I look forward to supporting local organizations with the gifts of books and literacy."
For additional information on job opportunities and to buy or sell books, please visit www.secondsale.com.
About SecondSale: SecondSale is a trusted online bookstore. It was founded in 2018 to offer the public millions of used and new books at incredibly low prices, with fast processing and free shipping. Customers can buy books direct at the best price available online, instead of purchasing through a marketplace. Every used book sold is hand-inspected and guaranteed. SecondSale tracks over 10 million books across multiple markets every day to offer users the best available offer price when purchasing books based on demand and relevancy. For more, please visit www.secondsale.com.
Media Contact: Erin Gourley - PressWell PR - 646-357-2293 - [email protected]
