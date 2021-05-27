Trusted Online Bookstore and Book Reseller, SecondSale announces Company Expansion to Meet Growing Demand of Book Sales

SecondSale.com offers the public millions of used and new books at incredibly low prices with fast processing and free shipping. Tweet this

To celebrate this achievement, SecondSale will be marking the occasion with an onsite event at the new location slated for September 2021. The theme will encompass regional enrichment and include local food trucks, a reading experience for attendees, a book sale booth and commemorative ribbon cutting ceremony.

"Montgomery is a thriving and diverse community. I am so pleased that we are able to keep our company headquarters in town and offer dynamic job opportunities with competitive salaries to the region," says SecondSale Founder & President Glen Nothnagel. "I am so proud of the service and rates we offer on a national level and I look forward to supporting local organizations with the gifts of books and literacy."

For additional information on job opportunities and to buy or sell books, please visit www.secondsale.com.

About SecondSale: SecondSale is a trusted online bookstore. It was founded in 2018 to offer the public millions of used and new books at incredibly low prices, with fast processing and free shipping. Customers can buy books direct at the best price available online, instead of purchasing through a marketplace. Every used book sold is hand-inspected and guaranteed. SecondSale tracks over 10 million books across multiple markets every day to offer users the best available offer price when purchasing books based on demand and relevancy. For more, please visit www.secondsale.com.

Media Contact: Erin Gourley - PressWell PR - 646-357-2293 - [email protected]

SOURCE SecondSale