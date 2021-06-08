Trusted Sale launches Trusted Car Payments, powered by OfferLogix

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted Sale, Inc. (Atlanta, GA) has partnered with OfferLogix (Herndon, VA) to launch Trusted Car Payments an online monthly payment calculator that instantly calculates monthly lease and loan payments based on user input. Dealers create trust among shoppers by seamlessly integrating this calculator to their website, empowering shoppers to compare "penny-perfect" monthly payments between loan and lease options for eligible vehicles. The OfferLogix single-call API automatically calculates all lender incentives, offers, rebates or special programs into the monthly payment creating a reliable, accurate, and turn-key solution. The affordable monthly fee and simple, same-day integration will allow more dealers to deliver the digital retailing services demanded by their customers, sooner.

According to Paul Brobson, Founder & CEO of Trusted Sale, Inc., "Consumers have always sought trust and transparency in their relationship with dealers. Among the most popular activities for shoppers to complete online or at home include finding information on incentives and calculating monthly payments and shoppers admit feeling more in control when they can generate their own custom payment quote and save time at the dealership, increasing the likelihood of a sales opportunity and greater customer satisfaction."

"Like all of our Trusted Sale platform solutions, Trusted Car Payments represents our continuing commitment to delivering solutions that enable trust between vehicle sellers and buyers. In addition, OfferLogix shares our mission to provide dealers and their customers with simple, cost-effective solutions to meet the increasing demand for best-in-class digital retailing solutions, and we are excited for the future of our partnership," added Brobson.

OfferLogix is disrupting the digital retailing status quo with its suite of fintech solutions. Each turnkey solution is customizable and seamlessly integrates into your existing technology framework thereby creating a seamless customer experience.

"OfferLogix is looking forward to our partnership with Trusted Sale and helping them earn the trust of vendors and consumers with our patented, single-call API solution that provides penny perfect payments for each customer, across every touchpoint," said Aaron Bickart, Executive Vice President and General Manager of OfferLogix.

About Trusted Sale

Trusted Sale is the trusted way to sell, lease and buy a used vehicle. The company delivers innovative solutions that build trust between vehicle sellers and buyers through its network of auto dealer partners using its proprietary Trusted Sale Pros technology-enabled platform. Learn more at TrustedSale.com

About Offerlogix

OfferLogix is the pioneer in lease and finance payment advertising for digital retailing, desking and CRM tools, advertising agencies, OEMs, online portals, and dealers. Its proprietary technology and related web services allow accurate and fully disclosed lease and loan payments to be generated and displayed on vehicle lease advertisements, listings, specials, brochure pages, etc. This fintech is revolutionizing how lease specials and payment advertising are created and displayed on the web, through social media and on mobile devices. Learn more at OfferLogix.com

