Trusted Space Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Washington Harbour Partners

Partnership Will Accelerate Trusted Space's Leadership in Architecting Solutions for the Most Pressing Challenges Confronting Our Nation Across the Space Domain

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Harbour Partners LP ("Washington Harbour") announced today that it has made a strategic growth investment in Trusted Space, LLC ("Trusted Space"). Trusted Space delivers full life cycle space mission engineering solutions, underpinning secure and effective, end-to-end space operations across battle management command & control ("BMC2"), autonomous operations, and battlespace awareness to ensure resilient space warfighting capabilities on the ground, in orbit and every domain in between.

"Our partnership with Washington Harbour will accelerate Trusted Space's mission of ushering in a new paradigm for U.S. space superiority," said Bob MacMillan, Co-Founder & President of Trusted Space. "Rapidly evolving advanced technologies are transforming space into a dynamic operational theater. Washington Harbour's deep knowledge of our industry, shared vision, and expansive strategic relationships all give our team great confidence and excitement in continuing to serve our customers and our country."

Washington Harbour's investment will empower Trusted Space to intensify its research & development to operations focus, significantly enhancing its product offerings to serve as the software backbone required for real-time C2 in an era of proliferated constellations. Space is rapidly emerging as the single most critical warfighting domain, and deploying advanced solutions, like the ones Trusted Space develops, is fundamental to national security and geopolitical stability.

Founded in 2019 by Bob MacMillan, Tom Kubancik, and Tim Craychee, Trusted Space represents a new class of mission first software engineering firms. Trusted Space is harnessing the power of advanced technologies like AI & ML, from mission design to operations in support of space domain awareness, battle management, space exploration, and advanced mission data processing – addressing the need for real-time threat detection, autonomous response, and software-defined operations from the ground to orbit.

"With a commitment to mission, Washington Harbour invests behind the urgent national security needs facing our nation, and we are proud to join Bob, Tom, Tim, and the exceptional team at Trusted Space as they enter the next chapter of their journey," said Mina Faltas, Founder & Chief Investment Officer at Washington Harbour. "Their defining quality is a mission-first ethos, which, combined with cutting-edge products, has made them an indispensable partner across the space domain. They have cultivated a powerful culture and deep, foundational trust with their customers, and we take great responsibility to steward that trust and help accelerate their vital work."

"This partnership will further enable us to build innovative solutions across increasingly autonomous and self-aware spacecraft platforms and constellations, with greater agility, resilience, quality and affordability, while enabling the vision of collaborative multi-platform and multi-domain operations," said Tom Kubancik, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Trusted Space. "Mission autonomy coupled with advanced data processing and human-machine cooperation are some of the many requirements needed across a modern space architecture that Trusted Space is enabling, addressing exponentially complex and compressed mission timelines," added Tim Craychee, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Trusted Space.

"We have great respect and admiration for the culture that Trusted Space has built and their relentless commitment as the trusted partner to their deep customer relationships," said Patrick Foley, Principal at Washington Harbour. "A once-in-a-generation shift is underway in the space domain and Washington Harbour is investing in the next generation of companies across a multi-domain battlespace – market leaders ushering in whole new eras of technological use cases. We are incredibly excited to continue to support Trusted Space's vital role at the heart of the next generation of dynamic software-defined space architectures, delivering autonomy across the entire mission life cycle."

The investment in Trusted Space is a natural fit for Washington Harbour's operational and domain expertise in high-growth companies across national security. Trusted Space will serve as Washington Harbour's platform for software defined technologies and IP-enabled services that are building the foundations of the next generation of space architecture. As a market leader and innovator, Trusted Space stands out as a powerhouse of innovation – pioneering revolutionary, AI-powered software to deliver operational advantages at speed. Trusted Space will continue to be led by Trusted Space's founders, all of whom remain significant shareholders in the Company.

Washington Harbour Partners was advised by Morrison Foerster on legal matters and PwC on financial. Rees Broome acted as the legal advisor to Trusted Space.

About Trusted Space

Founded in 2019, Trusted Space is a differentiated defense technology company focused on providing modeling, simulation & analysis solutions and deploying custom software and algorithms for data science, machine learning, and autonomy across the modern space architecture for BMC2 at the Department of War and Intelligence Community. Coupled with their proprietary solutions, the Trusted Space team brings deep subject matter expertise across the full spectrum of modern space systems and missions.

For more information, please visit https://www.trustedspace.com/

About Washington Harbour Partners

Washington Harbour Partners, based in Washington DC, is a private investment firm that brings a fresh approach to investors and founders, providing flexibility and deep operational expertise at all stages of the investment cycle – from growth equity to control buyouts to public markets. The firm has deep domain expertise in the areas of national security, defense technologies, cybersecurity, enterprise software, and technology-enabled services.

For more information, please visit https://washingtonharbour.com/

Media Contact

Claude Chafin

Invariant

[email protected]

SOURCE Trusted Space