Trusted Spirits Names Terrence 'J' Jenkins Creative Director

As Creative Director, Jenkins will work with Trusted Spirits Co-Founders Keenan Towns and Marc Weisberg and will be responsible for creating the company's social responsibility programs and spearhead community relations in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and New York beginning in 2021. Additionally, he will oversee the development team for creating virtual celebrations with HBCU's during homecoming season.

"We couldn't be more excited to have someone with Terrence's vast experience, talent and relationships joining the Trusted Spirits family," said Weisberg. "His multi-dimensional background which spans the entertainment, business and philanthropic worlds, along with his keen sense of creativity, will be a valuable asset to Trusted Spirits as we continue to develop, acquire, and market new alcohol brands in partnership with celebrity co-owners."

"I've known Keenan and Marc for years and believe what they have started with Trusted Spirits and INDOGGO Gin is something special," added Jenkins. "I look forward to working with the team on elevating the Trusted Spirits profile as a leading spirits brand and our partners in developing their own liquids and unique brand identities."

"We are thrilled that Terrence is joining Trusted Spirits," added Maggie Johnson, director of brand communications at Prestige Beverage Group. "He brings such a diverse background of knowledge and flair to the team. We can't wait to work with him on our INDOGGO Gin partnership as we continue our national rollout in 2021."

Jenkins also has a partnership Hidden Empire Film Group serving as the company's Head of Talent Engagement for Film and Television where he not only stars in projects, but also works behind the scenes to drive talent and entertainment integration for new films, and create new content concepts including scripted and non-scripted programming. From television hosting to acting in worldwide box office hits to penning his first literary work, "THE WEALTH OF MY MOTHER'S WISDOM," the New York native has demonstrated versatility across a vast number of different arenas.

Jenkins is also heavily involved in philanthropic endeavors for a wide range of causes and organizations, with a particular focus on health and wellness, child welfare and the environment. Most recently, Jenkins was named a Centennial Ambassador for the "Find Your Park" campaign, in celebration of the National Park Services' 100th anniversary. Under President Obama, he was an advocate for HBCUs and was a part of the president's My Brother's Keeper initiative which addressed persistent opportunity gaps facing boys and young men of color and to ensure all youth can reach their full potential.

Founded by adult beverage industry veteran Keenan Towns and financial industry veteran Marc Weisberg. Trusted Spirits is the first and only beverage supplier that focuses solely on developing celebrity and influencer wine and spirits brands. Trusted Spirits is located in New York.

