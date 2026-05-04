TrustEngine Announces AI-Powered Enhancements to MortgageCoach, Transforming How Loan Officers Build Borrower Presentations

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustEngine, a leading incubator of solutions that build trust and lift conversions in the mortgage process, today announced a new suite of AI-driven enhancements to its MortgageCoach platform. These enhancements fundamentally change how loan officers create and deliver borrower presentations. The latest capabilities enable loan officers to generate fully structured, personalized borrower strategies in seconds, using natural language, voice input or existing documents.

The new AI enhancements remove the traditional friction associated with building mortgage scenarios, allowing loan officers to go from a blank screen to a complete borrower presentation in under 30 seconds.

MortgageCoach is widely used by loan officers and lenders to clearly communicate loan options, illustrate financial impact and guide borrowers to confident decisions. These new capabilities extend that mission by making high-quality, consultative presentations instantly accessible to every loan officer, regardless of experience level.

Historically, building a comprehensive borrower presentation required time, expertise and manual input. With these enhancements, MortgageCoach introduces a flexible, AI-powered creation experience with three distinct workflows:

Natural language input – Loan officers can simply type notes or speak a borrower scenario into their phone and instantly generate a full presentation. Drafting sessions carry over seamlessly between mobile and desktop, allowing loan officers to start a presentation on one device and finish it on another without the interruption.

Document or screenshot upload – Users can upload competitor fee sheets, call transcripts or spreadsheets to automatically create a counter-strategy presentation.

Guided templates – A Mad Lib-style interface helps structure borrower strategies with speed and consistency.

"By combining speed and flexibility, these enhancements allow every loan officer to produce the same kind of sophisticated borrower presentations associated with top performers," said Bob Jennings, CEO of TrustEngine. "That quality and consistency drive better borrower understanding, stronger engagement and ultimately better outcomes for lenders."



About TrustEngine

TrustEngine is a leading incubator of solutions that build trust and lift conversions in the mortgage process. Its signature solution, MortgageCoach is the industry's leading borrower advice and origination performance solution used by thousands of loan professionals and lenders nationwide. It powers the Mortgage Affordability Comparison that helps loan officers present mortgage options clearly and consistently, allowing borrowers to understand the financial impact of each scenario and make more confident decisions. By combining data, automation and visual advice tools directly within the origination workflow, TrustEngine helps lenders deliver more transparent, compliant, and effective mortgage experiences. For more information, visit trustengine.com

SOURCE TrustEngine