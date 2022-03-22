Trustero Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification for its Compliance as a Service Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustero, an innovator in Compliance as a Service for emerging enterprises, announced that it has completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type 1 audit for its compliance platform.

A widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 compliance confirms that Trustero's controls and processes meet AICPA's Trust Service Criteria, verified through a rigorous and independent audit.

The Trustero Compliance as a Service (CaaS) platform establishes and manages regulatory compliance by undertaking vulnerability assessments, security risk analyses, and other measures to ensure that all business processes and systems remain fully compliant.

"We're pleased to have achieved the validation that SOC 2 Type 1 examination provides and the confidence it gives customers and prospects in our Compliance as a Service solution," said Phil Liu, CEO, and founder at Trustero. "Taking this extra step demonstrates that we take stringent measures to ensure the safety and confidentiality of our customer's data and underscores our commitment to continue to invest in our security controls."

About Trustero

Trustero delivers the solutions and services that enable demonstrable, sustainable trustworthiness for emerging enterprises. Trustero Compliance as a Service establishes and manages regulatory compliance by undertaking vulnerability assessments, security risk analyses, and other measures to ensure that all business processes and systems remain fully compliant. Artificial intelligence (AI) and other modern technologies mean you have the visibility needed to gain actionable insights into your compliance across the extended enterprise. More transparency means increased trust by your customers and partners and greater operational efficiencies for your business. To learn more, visit https://www.trustero.com .

SOURCE Trustero