Trustero Exits Stealth Mode and Launches its Compliance as a Service Platform

Trustero, an innovator in Compliance as a Service for emerging enterprises, announced that it has exited stealth mode.

SOC 2 compliance can help companies develop and maintain robust defenses against cyber threats and significantly increase trustworthiness. However, committing to SOC 2 compliance requires clearly defined, consistently enforced internal controls, policies, and procedures, as well as regular, independently conducted audits. Trustero Compliance as a Service streamlines the audit process, bridges the communication gap with auditors, and helps businesses discover their source of truth with intelligent controls and policies mapped to a specific security framework. As a result, 100s of hours are saved by automating hundreds of tasks, easing, and speeding the path toward credible, sustainable compliance and trustworthiness.

"As software industry veterans and entrepreneurs recognized for both innovation and expertise, we understand the challenges fast-growing companies face, including the investment in time and effort needed to maintain strong security and compliance postures," said Phillip Liu, CEO, and founder of Trustero. "Trustero is designed and built to help businesses create trust amongst their customer and partner ecosystem."

Trustero includes pre-packaged intelligent controls mapped to SOC 2 Trust Services. Trustero automatically checks controls and evidence for compliance and sends alerts if any become non-compliant. Unlike any other platform, Trustero uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide remediation suggestions on fixing the problem. In addition, Trustero can pinpoint what other companies have presented to auditors that enabled them to meet compliance.

For companies with few or no formal policies in place, Trustero includes access to a library of pre-packaged, auditor-vetted policies as well as customizable policy templates. These features significantly reduce the time to become "audit-ready." In addition, where SOC-compliant controls and policies are in place, Trustero can easily import them and map them to the compliance framework.

Trustero also automates evidence discovery, mapping, and validity testing with integrations to the most popular SaaS applications. In addition, AI-supported control evidence suggestions and test observations from cohort SOC 2 reports reduce time to achieve audit readiness.

The Trustero solution is built and supported by a team of technology industry veterans. CEO Philip Liu has previously served as Chief Architect Server Automation and Distinguished Technologist at HP Software, a Software Architect at Facebook, and Founder, CTO, and Board of Directors member at SignalFx, among other distinguished positions. CTO Bo Adler holds a Ph.D. in computer science that he completed while working at Facebook and is co-inventor on more than 20 patents.

Trustero Compliance as a Service is available now and priced on an annual subscription. Contact [email protected].

Investor Quotes:

"Zetta supports startups solving business problems with AI," said Jocelyn Goldfein, managing director at Zetta Venture Partners. "Trustero is pioneering the use of modern NLP and other ML techniques to automate audit preparation and compliance, addressing immediate pain points for both tech companies and auditors. Long term, Trustero can build the platform for enterprise trust on foundations of data and models."

"Compliance with proven best practices such as SOC 2 is both increasingly critical and daunting for many organizations," said In Sik Rhee, General Partner at Vertex Ventures. "Trustero's Compliance as a Service offering can help make it easier and faster to achieve and sustain compliance than more traditional approaches."

"As an early investor in Phil Liu's previous startup, SignalFx, I've had the privilege of watching him build a billion-dollar company from scratch. I am honored he has again chosen me to be his investor," said Ashmeet Sidana, founder and chief engineer at Engineering Capital. "Phil's experience and CTO Bo Adler's technical insights are the perfect combinations to help emerging enterprises achieve and sustain compliance credibly and efficiently."

About Trustero

Trustero delivers the solutions and services that enable demonstrable, sustainable trustworthiness for emerging enterprises. Trustero Compliance as a Service establishes and manages regulatory compliance by undertaking vulnerability assessments, security risk analyses, and other measures to ensure that all business processes and systems remain fully compliant. Artificial intelligence (AI) and other modern technologies mean you have the visibility needed to gain actionable insights into your compliance across the extended enterprise. More transparency means increased trust by your customers and partners and greater operational efficiencies for your business. To learn more, visit https://www.trustero.com

SOURCE Trustero