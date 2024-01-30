TrusteSolutions Announces 2023 Growth in Chapter 7 Case Management Market and 100% Satisfaction Ratings for Software and Support

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrusteSolutions (TES), the technology innovator of the most advanced case management platform in the enterprise-level, cloud-based case management software industry for the bankruptcy and receivership market, shared its steady growth numbers in 2023 with findings from its annual customer satisfaction survey. The online survey was conducted November 21, 2023, through December 8, 2023. Respondents included United States panel trustees and trustee assistants.

Survey highlights included outstanding satisfaction rates with the software, support team, and banking partners. 100% of respondents are satisfied with TrusteSolutions and of those, 98% are Very or Extremely Satisfied. For Customer Support, 100% of respondents are satisfied and of those, 99% are Very or Extremely Satisfied. 99% are satisfied with their banking partner relationships.

One respondent said, "TES continually strives to have the best trustee services and software, making my job so much easier and less time-consuming because of constant improvements, attention to our needs, and often performing tasks that save us valuable time as we administer our cases."

100% of survey participants confirmed they either already do or would recommend TrusteSolutions to another trustee interested in switching providers.

TrusteSolutions grew 6% in 2023 primarily by acquiring Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustees that were previously with other industry case management providers.

"We are focused on delivering more automation, more customization and more mobility so customers can enjoy better case management, greater efficiency and enhanced profitability," said Kristi Singal, President of TrusteSolutions.

About TrusteSolutions

TrusteSolutions offers the ultimate case management platform to help attorneys and fiduciaries manage cases effortlessly with more automation, customization, and mobility than any other solution, helping them uphold fiduciary responsibilities with excellence, maintain compliance effortlessly, and maximize profitability. Built in the cloud and backed by outstanding customer support, TrusteSolutions, a division of Financial Software Solutions, LLC, is a Houston-based enterprise-level software company that empowers attorneys to unlock the full potential of their Chapter 7 cases and take control — with confidence.

About FSS

Financial Software Solutions (FSS), provides bankruptcy trustees, receivers, law firms and other professionals with enterprise-level, cloud-based time management, case and document management and banking automation software for anytime, anywhere access. Its BlueStylus product line includes Case Builder, an online Chapter 7, Chapter 13, Chapter 11 and Chapter 11, Subchapter V easy-to-use petition preparation, filing and management tool that leads you through the filing process, replacing expensive solutions. BlueStylus provides legal and professional firms with an intuitive online office management tool for time and billing, document sharing and storage and task management at an affordable price.

FSS supports SubChapter V trustees with CORE, a complete online solution to handle UST reports, case management and banking. CORE is designed to keep the receivership process organized so receivers can experience greater efficiency while managing large caseloads. FSS provides enterprise-level, cloud-based software to help businesses do more with fewer resources for enhanced productivity and mobility.

