Trustfeed Corp (OTC:TRFE) Confirms effectiveness of its Form 10 filing

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustfeed Corp (OTC:TRFE) a subsidiary of Fastbase Inc. (OTC:FBSE) revealed today that it has become a fully SEC reporting company, following the effectiveness of its Form 10 filed in May 2023.

The company will now commence filing annual reports with the SEC on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and periodic reports on Form 8-K. Trustfeed will also adhere to added reporting obligations concerning proxies, shareholder actions, and stock ownership rules.

As Trustfeed embarks on this new phase of regulatory adherence, it concurrently charts a course toward an exciting future. The company is actively expanding its purview within AI and financial transactions, harnessing the power of its vast repository of company and user data processed on a daily basis. These ventures are poised to usher in a new era of innovation and growth for Trustfeed, propelling it to the forefront of its industry.

Rasmus Refer, CEO of Trustfeed Corp., expressed satisfaction with reaching this significant milestone, stating, "We are thrilled to have achieved this step. The enhanced transparency and accountability we're committing to will hopefully allow us to engage new shareholders, increase value for our shareholders and create interest with potential merger candidates."

Trustfeed's majority shareholder is Fastbase (OTC:FBSE)

Trustfeed was founded in 2021 to revolutionize the company data and product review world with a trusted platform of reviews and company profiles. The company provides trusted company and product information with proprietary crawler technology. Machine learning and Artificial intelligence tools are the techniques that Trustfeed uses in its constant endeavor to source trustworthy information. Trustfeed enables businesses to create brand awareness, get endorsement of their products and anticipate a feedback loop for product improvement.

