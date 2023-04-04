Trustfeed exceeds 350 million consumer reviews

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustfeed (OTC:TRFE), the fast-growing reviews platform, announced today that it has exceeded 350 million consumer reviews on Trustfeed.com, covering 305 million companies and websites globally. This milestone is a testament to Trustfeed's commitment to being the world's most transparent and trusted review source.

"We are thrilled to reach this significant milestone," said Rasmus Refer, CEO and Founder of Trustfeed. "Our focus has always been on providing consumers with authentic and reliable reviews to help them make informed purchasing decisions. This achievement is a testament to the trust that our users have placed in us."

Trustfeed's platform allows users to share their experiences and opinions on various products and services, providing valuable insights for other consumers. The company's focus on transparency and authenticity has helped it build a loyal user base, with over 5 million registered users and counting.

In addition to providing a platform for consumer reviews, Trustfeed also offers businesses a way to manage their online reputation. With the company's reputation management tools, businesses can monitor and respond to customer reviews, ensuring that they maintain a positive online presence.

With the continued growth of e-commerce and the increasing importance of online reviews, Trustfeed is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for trusted information. The company's innovative platform and strong reputation make it a standout player in the industry.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to join the Trustfeed community and share your experiences with over 350 million reviews. Visit Trustfeed.com today to get started. Majority shareholder of Trustfeed Corp. is Fastbase Inc. (OTC:FBSE) a big-data SaaS company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company. Statements may include estimates of pace of customer adoption, customer usage software development. Statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied will be realized by the company.

