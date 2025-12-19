TrustFoundry Comes out of Stealth To Tackle Legal Research and Reasoning to Democratize the Law in the Age of AI

Launches Beta Program for Authoritative Legal Knowledge Long Controlled by Expensive, Hard-to-Use Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustFoundry today announced the company launch and its beta program, built to democratize access to current, good law for all. Its proprietary technology, built for the age of AI, provides legal research and reasoning services and promises to dramatically reduce cost and increase access to the law for lawyers, corporations, consumers, AI systems, and more.

The team, the technical team spun out of OpenGov, led by Ammiel Kamon, has extensive start-up experience and is backed by Cox Enterprises' CX2 Accelerator, 8VC, and Silicon Valley angel investors.

Until now, comprehensive legal research has largely been the domain of large law firms with the resources to pay hundreds to thousands of dollars per seat for legacy platforms. Solo practitioners and small firms have often been forced to rely on incomplete or unreliable alternatives. TrustFoundry is closing that gap and beyond by expanding access to authoritative law with a fundamentally new approach to legal search.

TrustFoundry's unique search and reasoning models are democratizing the law with solutions that:

Are 10X more affordable

Reliably retrieve relevant legal content with day-to-day language

Enable modern, agent-based UIs

Never hallucinate citations

Validate legal compliance and documents

Expand the use-case for legal knowledge to new users and markets

TrustFoundry ingests, reasons with, and understands more than 8 million laws, regulations, and cases spanning federal and state jurisdictions. The company's beta program and Q1 product launch are for lawyers who have been underserved or frustrated by legacy legal search solutions. The beta program is invite only and provides access to legal research services.

Join TrustFoundry's wait list here .

Developers wanting to embed TrustFoundry's legal search and reasoning capabilities directly into their own applications, with built in security and confidentiality, are invited to email the firm at [email protected].

"Our vision is to create the most capable legal reasoning engine possible today and make it accessible wherever the law is needed," said Ammiel Kamon, co-founder and CEO of TrustFoundry. "The law belongs to the public, but for decades, meaningful access has been limited to those who can afford expensive tools. We're building TrustFoundry to change that—starting with solo and small law firms who need reliable legal research to do their jobs well. This beta is an important step toward making the law more accessible, understandable, and usable for everyone."

About TrustFoundry

TrustFoundry exists to democratize the law. Founded in early 2025, the company is based in Silicon Valley and is funded by CX2 Ventures, 8VC and several angels committed to the mission. To learn more, visit TrustFoundry on the Web or LinkedIn .

Media contact

Gary Bird

[email protected]

43PR

SOURCE TrustFoundry