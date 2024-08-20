TrustGrid Appoints Brett Kelsey as Chief Operating Officer to Lead US Expansion

Accelerated global demand for decentralized identity leads to expansion.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustGrid, a pioneer in decentralized, secure digital identity ecosystem solutions, today announces the appointment of Brett Kelsey as COO. With this strategic hire and growth in business and demand from US entities, TrustGrid is set to expand its US operations, leveraging Kelsey's extensive expertise in cybersecurity solutions to drive new growth.

"TrustGrid represents a unique opportunity to completely transform the digital identity landscape," stated Brett Kelsey. "TrustGrid's vision for a secure, interconnected digital future aligns with my long-standing commitment to solving real-world challenges. With the adoption and success to date with global organizations and governments, TrustGrid is poised to have diverse and unlimited opportunities in the US market."

Santosh Devaraj, CEO and Founder of TrustGrid, commented, "Brett's appointment is a testament to our commitment to being at the forefront of the secure digital identity industry. Our patented solution is proven and ready to scale globally. Brett's expertise, reputation, and track record of success will be invaluable as we grow our US presence and continue to disrupt the tech space with our cutting-edge solutions."

Kelsey, well known for his roles in disrupting and transforming the cybersecurity industry over the years, joins TrustGrid from Reveald Inc., where he served as CEO and COO. During his tenure, Kelsey was pivotal in merging predictive AI technologies with proactive security strategies, significantly elevating enterprise and public sector cybersecurity measures. His experience includes C-Suite and senior leadership roles at Forescout, Optiv, HP, McAfee, Intel, and Lucent.

About TrustGrid™

TrustGrid is a global leader in secure digital ecosystems, providing decentralized identity solutions that empower individuals and organizations to retain control over their data. With a commitment to enhancing security and privacy through innovative technology, TrustGrid enables secure, private transactions and communications at scale. TrustGrid's customers cover sectors including government, healthcare and finance, supporting the seamless integration of digital identity across organizational silos. TrustGrid's expertise and commitment to innovation empowers customers to overcome today's security challenges and prepare for tomorrow's digital demands.

