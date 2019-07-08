TrustHCS Approved as Eligible Training Provider for Coding Services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TrustHCS Coding Academy has recently been approved as an eligible training provider, according to the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) in Missouri. With this eligibility, the State of Missouri will pay for the enrollment and tuition of approved students in the State of Missouri.

TrustHCS Executive Director of HR, Danielle Richmond, is pleased to report that 3 students have already been approved and successfully enrolled into the state program. Those approved and qualified by the State of Missouri have had their tuition cost of $4,035 covered by the state. "This has been one of the most rewarding accomplishments for the TrustHCS Coding Academy. Qualified individuals that have the capabilities of bettering the healthcare scene with continued education now have an outlet to do so without having to bear the financial burden on the front end," says Richmond.

The TrustHCS Coding Academy was founded in 2013, with an impressive 95% pass rate for CCS credentialing, and 97% pass rate on CPC credentialing. There are currently 75 active students in the program. TrustHCS has hired almost all students as either data specialists or entry-level coders, post program graduation. While employment is not guaranteed upon program completion, they do their best to hire all program graduates. If by some chance there are no immediate needs or openings at the time of graduation, Danielle Richmond personally advocates within her segment of the health information management network, speaking to their abilities as first-time coders. An average of 95% of students who enroll in the program graduate.

All students in the program are also offered live online workshops every Thursday evening, access to a closely monitored academy Facebook page, and immediate connectivity to educators via phone, email, and skype. These are great ways for peers to brainstorm, continue education, and have direct access to subject matter experts that serve as mentors through their time in the academy.

For more information on the TrustHCS Coding Academy, visit www.trusthcs.com or email Danielle Richmond at Danielle.Richmond@TrustHCS.com

About TrustHCS

TrustHCS provides staffing and advisory services that improve the financial strength of healthcare organizations. Our services and oversight improve the reliability, integrity and security of our clients' financial health and enables clinicians, HIM, revenue cycle and clinical documentation improvement leaders gain visibility, insight and control of financial outcomes associated with every patient encounter. Learn more about TrustHCS at www.trusthcs.com.

