TRUSTID Takes Action To Protect Its Intellectual Property

On January 30, 2018, TRUSTID filed a lawsuit against Next Caller in Federal Court alleging misappropriation of trade secrets and patent infringement of U.S. Patent No. 9,001,985, entitled Method of and System for Discovering and Reporting Trustworthiness and Credibility of Calling Party Number Identification. On April 20, 2018, TRUSTID amended its complaint against Next Caller to further allege that Next Caller was making false advertising claims and interfering with business relationships, while relying on TRUSTID's pricing information and marketing plans. The amended complaint also alleged that Next Caller was infringing two additional TRUSTID patents, U.S. Patent No. 8,238, 532, entitled Method and System for Discovering and Reporting Trustworthiness and Credibility of Calling Party Number Information and U.S. Patent No. 9,871,913, Systems and Methods to Identify ANI and Caller ID Manipulation for Determining Trustworthiness of Incoming Calling Party and Billing Number Information.

Additionally, on May 11, 2018 TRUSTID filed a petition at the United States Patent and Trademark Office for Inter Partes Review (IPR) of Next Caller's U.S. Patent No. 9,143,612, entitled Centralized Caller Profile System and Methods for Routing and Prioritizing Calls. In its Petition TRUSTID alleges that Next Caller's patent is invalid, while demonstrating that Next Caller copied verbatim portions of the prior art to summarize its alleged invention.

"We would have preferred not to take these actions, but felt it was necessary in order to protect our intellectual property and ensure marketplace integrity," commented Patrick Cox, TRUSTID CEO. He added that, "over the past ten years, we have invested significant amounts of time and money into TRUSTID's technology and service, and as a company we are committed to strongly defending what we have worked so hard to build. Next Caller sought to inappropriately take advantage of TRUSTID's innovation and this investment."

About TRUSTID

Founded in 2007 in Portland, Oregon, TRUSTID allows customer contact centers to automatically authenticate callers before their calls are answered. Using a patented approach that analyzes calls within the global telephone network, TRUSTID's pre-answer caller authentication enables companies to significantly reduce customer identity interrogation and thus decrease contact center costs, improve the customer experience and focus more fraud-detection resources on true threats. For more information, visit www.trustid.com.

