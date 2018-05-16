1/16" thick veneers, hand selected and precision matched to optimize the beautiful character found across each species of natural wood.

A highly engineered LSL core, banded on all four sides with 5/8" hardwood lumber.

Sizes available up to 4' in width and 10' in height.

Fire ratings available from 20 minutes up to 90 minutes.

TruStile's TMF1000 is also available in paint-grade, made with the highest quality super-refined MDF. It comes standard with the Wedge Edge®, our field-proven hardwood edge system.

The full Tru&Modern Collection, with the addition of the Tru&Modern Flush Door, is available to view in TruStile's new modern catalog. Literature can be requested at www.trustile.com/literature

"Over the past 18 months, TruStile has been hard at work taking a whole new approach to building a flush wood door exclusively for the custom residential market. Today we're proud to bring that product to you."

– Scott Schmid, President & CEO of TruStile Doors

About TruStile Doors

Based in Denver, TruStile Doors is the leading manufacturer of quality architectural interior doors made in high quality medium density fiberboard (MDF) and natural wood. TruStile's made-to-order manufacturing process offers customers design flexibility and allows them to order to their exact specifications. TruStile provides the shortest lead times in the industry and limited lifetime product warranties. For more information, visit www.trustile.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trustile-doors-announces-launch-of-new-horizontal-grain-flush-wood-doors-300649040.html

SOURCE TruStile Doors

Related Links

http://www.trustile.com

