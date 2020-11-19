TruStile Launches Wood Entry Door Systems

The Wood Entry Door Systems encompass an expansive selection of door, sidelite and transom combinations. Professionals and homeowners can select from featured entry systems like modern, traditional, coastal or craftsman styles, or build a custom entry system around one of TruStile's 500 door styles now available as entry doors.

TruStile is also focused on transforming the purchasing process by providing instant configuration and drawing outputs through its Door Design Tool on TruStile.com. Select TruStile dealers can then immediately quote and order these designs via the company's TruQuote ordering platform.

This entry system offering was designed and developed over two years in partnership with Marvin. It includes innovative new materials, including the use of Tricoya© — a highly-engineered, exterior-grade MDF—and sets a new standard for wood entry door construction.

TruStile's new Wood Entry Systems are available through select dealers now. Learn more at www.trustile.com/entry-systems

About TruStile

Based in Denver, TruStile is the leading manufacturer of quality architectural doors made in high-quality medium density fiberboard (MDF) and natural wood. TruStile's made-to-order manufacturing process offers customers design flexibility and allows them to order to their exact specifications. TruStile provides the shortest lead times in the industry and industry-leading product warranties. For more information, visit www.trustile.com

About Marvin

Marvin is a fourth-generation family-owned and -operated business, headquartered in Warroad, Minnesota, with more than 5,500 employees across 16 cities in North America. The Marvin portfolio of products for builders, architects and homeowners is designed to provide exceptional solutions for any project with a focus on creating better ways of living. Marvin products are distributed nationally through a network of independent dealers and are also exported internationally. Visit Marvin.com to learn more.

SOURCE TruStile

Related Links

http://www.trustile.com

