TrustInSoft Offers Free Application Security Testing Program for Google Summer of Code Projects

SAN FRANCISCO and PARIS, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustInSoft, a cybersecurity software company, today announced a free offer for an Application Security Test (AST) specifically designed for students who are preparing their Google Summer of Code (GSoC) project submissions. This AST for Googlers is based on TrustInSoft's Analyzer to provide static code analysis of C/C++ source code using Formal Methods testing to guarantee bug free code.

Undefined source code behaviors are complex to detect and can lead to disastrous consequences. Formal Methods in software development are mathematical approaches to solving source code problems at the requirements, specification, and design levels. Formal Methods testing is critical for safety and security-critical software and systems to guarantee the absence of unknown behaviors and bugs that cause breaches, crashes and other malfunctions. TrustInSoft's AST for Googlers automates Formal Methods testing using mathematics to guarantee the absence of bugs by running a large number of tests with the click of a button.

TrustInSoft: Trust the Math

GSoC students who register for TrustInSoft's free AST will receive free access to tools allowing to mathematically guarantee the absence of complete families of undefined programming errors in their C/C++ source code. Analysis features include:

Memory Access and Arithmetic Operations: prevent security breaches from buffer overflow, access out of bounds, invalid pointers usage, non-initialized variables and more

Guaranteed zero false positives and zero false negatives through sound and exhaustive tests that ensure all bugs are detected

"A single source code bug can mean the difference between winning and losing," said Fabrice Derepas, Founder and CEO of TrustInSoft. "This exclusive offer helps students guarantee the quality and security of their Google Summer of Code projects by using Formal Methods to trust the math and focus on winning."

To register for TrustInSoft's Google Summer of Code Application Security Test, visit: https://trust-in-soft.com/googles-summer-of-code-with-trustinsoft/

About TrustInSoft

TrustInSoft participates in the Application Security Testing market alongside vendors such as Mathworks, Parasoft, Synopsis and Veracode. The TrustInSoft Analyzer is a hybrid static and dynamic code analyzer that automates Formal Methods to mathematically guarantee C/C++ code quality, security and safety. TrustInSoft has global customers in the automotive, IoT, telecom, semiconductor, aeronautics and defense industries. The company received awards and recognition from NIST, RSA and Linux Foundation. For more information, visit: https://trust-in-soft.com/

