TrustKernel Launches PlugOS, a Thumb-Sized Private Computer That Turns Smartphones into Secure, Hardware-Isolated Vaults

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustKernel, a global provider of secure operating systems and hardware-backed security technologies, today announced the launch of PlugOS and PlugMate, a thumb-sized private computer that turns everyday phones and PCs into secure, dual-environment devices.

PlugOS is a fully featured secure operating system that runs independently on PlugMate, a USB-powered device with its own processor, memory, and fully encrypted storage. When PlugMate is connected, any compatible iPhone, Android phone, Mac, or Windows PC gains a physically isolated, hardware-backed workspace where sensitive tasks, identities, digital assets, and communications live completely apart from the host device's regular apps and data. Private activity stays in PlugOS; the host remains an everyday device.

Why Smartphones Alone Aren't Enough

Modern smartphones are powerful—but they are also heavily instrumented, constantly connected, and exposed to a wide range of software and network threats. They collect extensive telemetry, run complex app stacks, and remain vulnerable to spyware, OS exploits, rooting or jailbreaking, and cloud-based tracking. Crypto wallets, confidential work documents, and private conversations often sit side by side with games, social apps, and untrusted downloads, forcing users to place deep trust in manufacturers, carriers, and cloud providers.

"Real security starts with a physical boundary," said Wenhao Li, CEO of TrustKernel. "We believe people deserve a digital space where privacy is the default, not an advanced setting. PlugOS and PlugMate give users a truly separate, hardware-isolated system so they don't have to blindly trust their phone, their network, or the cloud."

What PlugOS and PlugMate Are

PlugOS is an Android-based secure operating system that runs entirely inside PlugMate, rather than on the host device. The host phone or PC provides only power and a display interface; apps, data, and system operations all execute within PlugMate's hardware-isolated environment.

Key characteristics include:

True plug-and-play – PlugMate works across iPhone, Android, Mac, and Windows devices with no rooting, jailbreaking, or OS modifications, delivering a consistent security model across platforms.

Encrypted by design – All data resides within PlugOS and is protected by full-disk hardware encryption plus mutual pre-boot authentication that blocks unauthorized access. In high-risk situations, users can trigger a duress PIN to instantly and irreversibly wipe the device.

Built for privacy, not data collection – PlugOS runs as a clean, ad-free system with zero telemetry or profiling. Virtualized sensors help mask hardware fingerprints, and a system-level firewall allows users to monitor, approve, or block every network connection, closing off hidden data flows.

From the user's perspective, PlugMate behaves like a dedicated "second phone" that they can boot on demand. Their bank logins, private chats, Web3 wallets, and work accounts live in PlugOS, while the main phone or computer remains the place for everyday apps, social media, and entertainment.

Who PlugOS and PlugMate Are For

TrustKernel designed PlugOS and PlugMate for people and organizations that need genuine privacy, hardware-backed security, and clear separation of sensitive data, including:

Digital asset holders – Manage crypto wallets, keys, and confidential financial information in a physically isolated environment.

Privacy-sensitive individuals – Journalists, activists, and anyone who needs strong digital privacy and protection from device compromise or surveillance.

Tech enthusiasts and power users – Run secure browsing, testing, and experimentation in a cross-platform private workspace without impacting the host system.

Mobile professionals and executives – Use PlugMate as a dedicated, BYOD-friendly workspace for corporate data and applications, separate from personal apps and accounts.

By moving critical workloads and identities into a hardware-isolated environment, PlugOS and PlugMate help reduce the risk of malware, targeted attacks, and accidental data exposure—without requiring users to change their primary phone or laptop.

Security Whitepaper and Resources

To provide deeper insight into its security model, TrustKernel has published the PlugOS Security Whitepaper, detailing the system architecture, threat model, and data protection measures. The whitepaper is available for download at: https://plugos.org/prnewspaper.

Availability

PlugOS and its companion PlugMate hardware are now available for purchase worldwide, starting at USD 200. Customers can order and experience the product through the official website at https://plugos.org/plugmate. The site provides detailed technical specifications, feature overviews, and deployment documentation tailored to both individual users and professional environments.

About TrustKernel

TrustKernel is a leading provider of secure operating systems, trusted execution environments (TEE), and virtualization-based security solutions. Its enterprise-grade technologies help protect hundreds of millions of connected devices worldwide. With PlugOS and PlugMate, TrustKernel brings the same class of hardware-backed security and privacy directly to everyday users and professionals.

