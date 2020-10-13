TrustLayer Announces Lauren Karagozian of IMA Financial to Join Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Fohr, Co-Founder and CEO has announced Lauren Karagozian ESQ., M.B.A, ARM, CRIS is joining the Strategic Advisory Board of TrustLayer Inc. Currently, Lauren is Senior VP and Practice Leader for Contractual Risk at IMA Financial Inc., one of the 30 largest agencies in the US.

Having been with IMA for 12 years, Lauren conceptualized and developed the IMA Certificate Compliance Service (IMACC), leading teams of legal and insurance professionals to aid clients in review of contracts, identification and communication of risk exposures, training, compliance, certificate of insurance requests, and issuance.

With TrustLayer, Lauren's role will be providing technical and strategic advice to the board and management as they scale their customer base, carrier connectivity, and their next generation compliance management platform.

Prior to IMA, Lauren earned a B.S. in Business from Wake Forest University, continuing to the University of Denver to receive her J.D. and M.B.A. Lauren uses both education and insurance designations with ARM and CRIS to specialize in understanding construction contracts and subcontracts, oil and gas industry agreements and legal documents from different industries.

"Lauren's built a successful compliance business and I'm thrilled to have her join the TrustLayer team. In August 2020, Lauren ran a master class with several BrokerTech Ventures members on how she plans to use TrustLayer to scale and add additional revenue to IMA. She is a leader in the broker community, and we are lucky to get a chance to work with her." - John Fohr, Co-founder and CEO

"I am very pleased and excited to be a member of the Advisory Board of TrustLayer. I have been impressed with the dedication and focus of the TrustLayer team in their commitment to their clients. I am always looking for ways to improve service and drive the business forward. The unique value that TrustLayer delivers has the ability to significantly impact how business is accomplished in the insurance industry." - Lauren Karakozian, ESQ., M.B.A, ARM, CRIS

About TrustLayer

TrustLayer is a collaborative risk management application that helps reduce friction between businesses. The company allows users to automate the verification of insurance, licenses, and compliance documents of their business partners (i.e., vendors, subcontractors, suppliers, borrowers, tenants, ridesharing and franchisees). TrustLayer uses robotic process automation (RPA) and AI to automate this manual process. This allows companies to automatically verify the insurance and licenses of their partners. TrustLayer's pioneering solution is recognized by the industry and is a member of the BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) accelerator, BrushCreek Tech Insurance accelerator, winner of the 2019 R3 CordaCon Global Insurtech Challenge, and received top honors at The Institutes 2020 annual convention.

