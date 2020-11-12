TrustLayer Joins MarshBerry's Connect Platform As Strategic Partner

Strategic Partnership Formed Between TrustLayer and MarshBerry Tweet this

"Adding TrustLayer to our arsenal of benefits for Connect Platform members continues on our promise to bring best-in-class strategic partners to the table," said David Soforenko, MarshBerry executive vice president Connect Platform. "TrustLayer's capabilities of automating the management and verification of Certificates of Insurance (COI) with AI and machine learning will continue to differentiate our unique model to the insurance distribution marketplace."

TrustLayer provides the opportunity to reduce errors and omissions, empowering customers to share proof of insurance electronically. TrustLayer's Digital Proof of Coverage eliminates fraudulent COIs, protects insureds, and reduces manual, error-prone processes that negatively impact all.

"Extending TrustLayer's reach to agencies and brokers that are committed to driving industry-leading organic growth and remaining fiercely independent made our decision to become a strategic partner with MarshBerry's Connect Platform easy. We are thrilled to be able to extend our reach and help member firms continue to provide an enhanced customer experience for all stakeholders," said John Fohr, Co-Founder and CEO of TrustLayer.

Cited by Insurance Journal as the third largest aggregator in the U.S., the Connect Platform launched April 2019 as an exclusive offering to insurance agency and brokerage members of MarshBerry's executive peer exchange – Connect Network.

About TrustLayer

TrustLayer is a collaborative risk management application that helps reduce friction between businesses. The company allows users to automate the verification of insurance, licenses, and compliance documents of their business partners (i.e., vendors, subcontractors, suppliers, borrowers, tenants, ridesharing and franchisees). TrustLayer uses robotic process automation (RPA) and AI to automate this manual process. This allows companies to automatically verify the insurance and licenses of their partners. TrustLayer's pioneering solution is recognized by the industry and is a member of the BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) accelerator, BrushCreek Tech Insurance accelerator, winner of the 2019 R3 CordaCon Global Insurtech Challenge, and received top honors at The Institutes 2020 annual convention.

About MarshBerry

Founded in 1981, MarshBerry's primary objective is to help insurance agents, national brokers, specialty distributors, private equity firms, banks & credit unions and insurance carries as they work to maximize their value through our industry-specific services that include: Merger & Acquisition Advisory*, Debt & Equity Capital Raising, Financial Consulting, Talent Acquisition, Sales Performance, Intellectual Capital and Connect Network. Learn more www.MarshBerry.com.

*Investment banking services offered through MarshBerry Capital, Inc., Member FINRA and SIPC, and an affiliate of Marsh, Berry & Co., Inc.

