TrustLogics™ - Brings Trust to the Hiring Process

TrustLogics™ has increased its user base from a half million to more than forty million at this Quarters end

The Company has executed MOUs with 4 countries for integration of the TrustLogics™ platform on multiple levels

TrustLogics™ is supporting a key initiative through the United Nations aimed at improving current recruiting and placement practices for an important worldwide program

Locally, TrustLogics™ has executed multiple MOUs with local district governments, education boards, and state-wide employment organizations

Presently leading efforts in concert with one of the largest health care non-profits to use TrustLogics™ for the purpose of improving the overall hiring and retention process

Spearheading solution implementations with several retail businesses to use QR codes with in store hiring posters, thus providing job seekers with details of any openings, and to use their TrustLogics™ number to apply directly for the position

TrustLogics™ is presently in negotiations with one of the largest nationwide retailers for the adoption and the unilateral deployment of the TrustLogics™ solution as their employment standard

"The TrustLogics™ standard is essentially predicated on the one-time completion of work related information – history, qualifications, background checks including certifications and other requirements – all of which is verified, secured by blockchain technology, owned and controlled by the originator of the information. It is certainly of interest in a time of concern over the security of personal identity information. TrustLogics™ can be 'trusted' to fulfill the dual commitment of securing personal data, and at the same time provide information that is accurate, reliable, validated, and hence can be 'trusted' from pre-screening of candidates, to proactively finding talent in the global market place," said Srinivas Dubba, TrustLogics™ Founder and CEO.

"The message is clear, so too is the capability of TrustLogics™. Consequently, the past months has seen exponential growth in the number of users. Starting with individual job seekers and recruiters, world governments, companies from all sectors of industry, non-profit organizations, local governments and organizations, the TrustLogics™ standard generated excitement across all sectors. The results show clear evidence of a much-needed improvement to the hiring process and the much desired TrustLogics™ solution," said Srinivas Dubba, TrustLogics Founder and CEO.

"The TrustLogics™ standard gives any recruiting or basic 'know your customer' scenario, the ability to determine the most suitable candidates, using truly comparable data, with the confidence that said data is accurate and hence trustworthy. Simply put, blockchain technology as applied by TrustLogics™ will not allow for the change of information by a candidate merely to appear better on paper for a particular job application. As more organizations and networks are added, and the TrustLogics™ system experience the resulting increase in the numbers of candidates that are TrustLogics™ certified at the different levels, accessing talent in the global job market will become a task that is not only reactive, but also proactive," said Yash Pakala, TrustLogics™ Senior Manager - Program Development.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trustlogics---brings-trust-to-the-hiring-process-300640211.html

SOURCE TrustLogics

Related Links

http://www.trustlogics.com

