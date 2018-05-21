TrustLogics Announces Senior Manager Appointment to Leadership Atlanta Class of 2019

"I was not surprised that Shirley was included in the Leadership Atlanta, class of 2019. I am constantly amazed by her range and depth of knowledge, and find myself daily grateful for her willingness to bring genuine passion and relevant expertise to the business of TrustLogics™. It is an honor, and I am very grateful to have a professional of Shirley's stature on the team." -Srinivas Dubba.

Dennis C. Hayes, a recognized icon of Atlanta Technology, congratulated his protégé Shirley Borghi, on her selection as a member of the Leadership Atlanta, Class of 2019, and had this to say:

"Shirley Borghi, is one of the best and brightest, up and coming Business Leaders of her generation. Her ability to manage highly effective teams, including all functions and all levels of an organization, her skill to negotiate complex technical agreements with strategic partners, along with her capacity to see the big picture while implementing details, proves that she is very highly deserving of this honor."

Leadership Atlanta is an important force for building community by inspiring leadership committed to service. Celebrating more than 48 years of developing leaders, Leadership Atlanta is one of the oldest sustained community leadership program in the nation. Together with an expansive network of distinguished alumni, Leadership Atlanta continues a proud tradition of connecting and inspiring leaders to strengthen metro Atlanta's communities.

Shirley Borghi currently serves as Executive Director, Hispanic Health Coalition of Georgia, and TrustLogics™, Senior Management, Operations, along with discharging board level responsibilities for several corporate and non-profit entities. Shirley is a tenured leader in multiple industries, including Non-Profits, Technology, Cutting Edge Markets in highly fast paced environments and competitive industries. Shirley possesses strong business qualifications with a proven track record of hands-on and senior leadership experience in sales, marketing, consulting, operations, branding, new venture, M&A, start-up, change management and business unit development, national account management, project management, and strategic alliance, channel, and marketing strategies. Shirley is highly accomplished, skilled and recognized for her leadership ability to "convert Corporate Strategy into Action and Delivery".

About The HHCGA

The Hispanic Health Coalition of Georgia, (HHCGA), a 501©(3) Non-Profit organization created to advance health policies, advocacy and education programs which will improve access to services for Hispanic/Latino children and adults, create better health outcomes, prevention of Chronic Diseases and increased sustainability throughout the State. Founded in 1990, presently Georgia's only statewide organization which focuses on better outcomes in Chronic Diseases to this population.

About TrustLogics™ – Global Standard for the Hiring Process

At the start of 2017, TrustLogics™ completed the first "closed beta trial" of the system for job seekers and recruiters. In a matter of weeks after the start of the trial, more than 48,000 users were registered, most having completed personal profiles and other important details as defined by the respective recruiter and job seeker dashboard. On the strength of the success of the beta trial, a multifunctional management team was formed, and Shirley became an important part of the strategic management that had accepted an aggressive development and implementation challenge. By December the management team had achieved key milestones and the successful launch of the "open beta" platform for TrustLogics™. By year end, the number of users in the system rose to half million, and by end of first quarter 2018, there were forty million registered users in the system.

