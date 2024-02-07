Trustly Integrates MX Data Enhancement to Deliver Better Consumer Shopping and Underwriting Experiences

MX delivers enhanced transactional data to Trustly merchants to help inform decision-making and deliver more personalized offers and rewards 

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MX Technologies, Inc. today announced MX's data enhancement services will be leveraged as part of Trustly's Open Banking product suite. Over 8,300 global merchants rely on Trustly to enable their consumers to pay directly from their bank accounts. With Pay with Bank, consumers enjoy an intuitive, fast, and safe payment method, while merchants can create better experiences and reduce costs with an efficient payment solution.

By leveraging MX Data Enhancement, as part of this solution, consumer-permissioned transaction data is cleansed and categorized to deliver clear information for merchants to better understand consumer needs and preferences to inform and provide more personalized marketing offers and loyalty programs.

"Data without context is meaningless for organizations and consumers," said Jim Magats, Chief Executive Officer at MX. "With our comprehensive suite of data enhancement services, MX turns raw, and often indecipherable, transaction data into simple, human-readable descriptions, making it easy to identify, organize, and act on financial data."

Consumers expect personalized experiences, streamlined processes, and customized offers to improve their financial lives in exchange for sharing their data. With MX's best-in-class data enhancement services, merchants using Trustly's industry-leading payments solutions can now  be better equipped to deliver personalized experiences to consumers at scale.

"We are continually focused on how we can enhance value for our merchants and ultimately, their consumers. With MX, we found a partner that not only delivers world-class data enhancement solutions but shares our commitment to improve consumer experiences," shared Alexandre Gonthier, Chief Executive Officer at Trustly, Inc. "We're excited to work with MX to enhance our tools so our merchants can better understand and support their customers."

About MX
MX Technologies, Inc. helps financial institutions, fintechs, and their consumers understand and do more with financial data. With MX, organizations can reliably connect and verify account and transaction data and surface insights to uncover revenue opportunities, better serve consumers, and grow their business. MX helps deliver personalized money experiences that improve consumer engagement and outcomes. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.

About Trustly
Founded in 2008, Trustly is a global leader in Open Banking Payments. Our digital account-to-account platform redefines the speed, simplicity, and security of payments, linking some of the world's most prominent merchants with consumers directly from their online banking accounts. Trustly can handle the entire payment journey, setting us apart from the competition and enabling us to offer an attractive alternative to traditional card networks at a lower cost. Today we serve 8,300 merchants, connecting them with 650 million consumers and 12,000 banks in over 30 countries. In 2022, we processed over $42 billion in transaction volume on our global network. Trustly is a multi-national payments and data solutions company, offering products across North America and Europe. In the United States, services are provided by Trustly, Inc., its local affiliates, and partners. Read more at www.trustly.com

