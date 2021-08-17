Trustmark Health Benefits Partners with Grand Rounds Health to Bring Best-In-Class Healthcare Navigation to its Clients and their Members

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Rounds Health today announced that it is partnering with Trustmark Health Benefits to support Trustmark Health Benefits' self-funded clients and their members as they navigate complexities within the healthcare system. Trustmark Health Benefits, a national employee health benefits administrator, can now offer additional personalized healthcare support to optimize health outcomes, network discounts and services, costs, and member experience via The Trustmark Navigation and Advocacy service powered by Grand Rounds Health.

"Our collaboration takes the complexity out of healthcare by providing personalized, high-quality, and cost-effective support for Trustmark Health Benefits clients and their members throughout their healthcare journeys in one simple, integrated offering," said Robin Glass, President of Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand.

Without proper guidance, a complex care journey can quickly escalate to unnecessary procedures, high healthcare costs, confusion, and uncertainty for patients. Trustmark Health Benefits can now offer to its clients and their members the ability to leverage Grand Rounds Health's wraparound clinical navigation and advocacy capabilities across a full spectrum of healthcare needs. Through the Trustmark Navigation and Advocacy service powered by Grand Rounds Health, Trustmark Health Benefits clients and their members can access a complete suite of claims and member services support, along with healthcare navigation offerings all in one place, including treatment decision support, personalized matching to top-quality in-network healthcare providers, expert opinions from world-class experts, cost transparency, and intelligent routing to other benefits in the healthcare ecosystem.

"We have worked with Grand Rounds Health for years and have experienced exceptional results after adopting their expert medical opinion service as a benefit for our own employees," said Nancy Eckrich, President of Trustmark Health Benefits. "We are excited to expand our relationship by offering the expert medical opinion service, along with Grand Rounds Health's complete healthcare navigation capabilities, to our clients and their members to simplify personal care plans and help improve people's overall health."

After offering Grand Rounds Health's expert medical opinion service for several years, Trustmark experienced a positive return on investment; 75% of its expert medical opinion cases resulted in a change of diagnosis or treatment, typically leading to a more cost-effective, medically appropriate or less-invasive treatment path. Now, Trustmark Health Benefits will offer that expert medical opinion solution to its clients and their members through The Trustmark Navigation and Advocacy service powered by Grand Rounds Health in addition to the full healthcare navigation offering.

About Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand

Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand merged in 2021 to form a first of its kind integrated virtual care company to raise the standard of healthcare. The same year, we acquired Included Health, the leader in healthcare navigation for LGBTQ+ and underserved populations. Our personalized, longitudinal care services include primary care, specialty care, integrated behavioral health, everyday and urgent care, chronic condition management and prevention, and 24/7 triage. We get members to the right care, at the right time through ongoing clinical navigation, expert medical opinions, and care coordination.

Partnering with leading employers and health plans, we deliver unparalleled, end-to-end care. Our combined nationwide practice of dedicated clinicians and innovative data science and technology platforms provide better care experiences, better member satisfaction, and better outcomes and cost savings for our nearly 100 million covered lives across commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the combined company has been recognized several times in the past year—including Best Workplaces by Inc. magazine, Best Workplaces in Healthcare and Biopharma™ by Great Place to Work and Fortune, Best Overall Digital Health Company by MedTech Breakthrough Awards, and Best Employer Wellness Company by UCSF Digital Health Awards. Learn more at www.grandrounds.com and www.doctorondemand.com.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Mutual Holding Company, through its operating divisions and subsidiaries, including Trustmark Health Benefits, offers specialized expertise in voluntary benefits, self-funded health plan design and administration, and the delivery of fitness, recreation, and injury prevention and treatment programs. Trustmark offers all sizes of employers access to benefit options usually reserved for large companies, combined with the personal service you would expect from a small firm. Our commitment to building long-term, trusted relationships helps people and businesses thrive. Trustmark: benefits beyond benefits. Visit us at https://trustmarkbenefits.com .

Media Contacts

SHIFT Communications

[email protected]

Trustmark

Robert Gosman

[email protected]

SOURCE Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand