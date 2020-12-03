Trustmark Voluntary Benefits Selects Vitech's V3locity®

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group announced today that Trustmark Voluntary Benefits has selected Vitech's V3locity® as its cloud-based administration platform to support its entry into the group/voluntary benefits market in 2021.

Trustmark will initially use V3locity to administer Critical Illness, Accident, and Hospital Indemnity, following with Life Insurance products to its group insurance clients, and will leverage V3locity CoreAdmin's full quote-to-claim capabilities, which includes quoting, rating, onboarding, enrollment, policy administration, billing, commissions, and claims. Trustmark will also use V3locity's native enterprise capabilities, including workflow, CRM, and imaging, and V3locity Digital for employees, employers and brokers.

Trustmark chose Vitech based on its proven experience in rapid, successful implementations for group/voluntary benefits insurers that leverages Vitech's accelerated approach and pre-configured products and processes. Additionally, V3locity's cloud-native architecture, its robust out-of-the-box capabilities, and its highly personalized digital experiences for all key personas in the insurance lifecycle made Vitech the choice for Trustmark's group/voluntary benefits administration needs.

"We are excited about the opportunities that V3locity will create for us as we help enhance the benefits protection employers offer their employees," said John Anderson, EVP, Voluntary & Small Business Benefits at Trustmark. "And we are confident that our partnership with Vitech will help us accomplish our goal of rapidly entering, competing and succeeding in the group/voluntary benefits market. This solution, combined with our 100—plus years of responsive, accountable service, will also help ensure our client's continued success."

V3locity is Vitech's cloud-based administration, engagement, and analytics platform. It is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. It marries core administration with a revolutionary digital experience. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs an advanced, cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

"We are thrilled to play such a significant role in helping Trustmark launch their group/voluntary benefits business," said Frank Vitiello, Vitech's CEO. "We look forward to helping Trustmark build a successful business, create a technology enabled operation, and provide an effortless digital experience to their customers."

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-based benefit and investment administration software. We help our clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,300 professionals, serving over 100 of the world's most successful insurance, retirement and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech has been recognized by Celent as a three-time XCelent award winner. For more information, please visit https://www.vitechinc.com.

About Trustmark

Trustmark, through its operating divisions and subsidiaries, offers specialized expertise in voluntary benefits, self-funded health plan design and administration, and the delivery of wellness, fitness, recreation, and injury prevention and treatment programs. Trustmark offers all sizes of employers access to benefit options usually reserved for large companies, combined with the personal service you'd expect from a small firm. Our commitment to building long-term, trusted relationships helps people and businesses thrive. Trustmark: benefits beyond benefits. Visit us at https://trustmarkbenefits.com.

