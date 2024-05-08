Trustmi Named Best Fraud Prevention Solution at 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards

Leader in end-to-end business payment security recognized for its AI-powered platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustmi, the leader in business payment security, today announced it won Best Fraud Prevention Solution from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. The selection was announced at the 12th annual Global InfoSec Awards held during the RSA Conference in San Francisco.

The judges are certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company-submitted materials, including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature, and other market variables.

"This recognition reflects the hard work of the entire Trustmi team. We're moving quickly to help businesses secure their payment process end-to-end, and we're innovating rapidly, leveraging AI and delivering new capabilities to secure business payments in the age of AI-based cyberattacks. It is gratifying to be named a winner of one of the industry's most prestigious cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine," said Shai Gabay, Trustmi co-founder and CEO.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Trustmi is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Trustmi introduced the industry's first end-to-end business payment solution that helps companies protect their bottom line by eliminating losses from cyberattacks, internal collusion, and human error and ensuring payments go to the right place. Trustmi enables finance and security teams to secure payment processes and manage vendors by connecting payment data and activity across an organization's siloed systems more effectively and efficiently. Trustmi's platform does not change any payment processes. It is a flexible solution that layers seamlessly onto existing systems to secure payments across the entire flow, boosting efficiency and reducing manual work. The easy-to-use interface allows full control so businesses can run their payment process without changing or interrupting their workflows.

About Trustmi

Trustmi is the only end-to-end payment security solution that helps businesses protect their bottom line by eliminating losses from cyberattacks, internal collusion, and human error. Trustmi's flexible and modular solution offers businesses complete control to use only the tools they need for securing their payment processes and managing their vendors. Founded in 2021 by Shai Gabay and Eli Ben Nun, Trustmi is headquartered in Tel Aviv with an office in New York City. For more information, visit https://www.trustmi.ai/.

About CDM InfoSec Award

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

