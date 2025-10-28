Trustmi Named Winner of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2025

Trustmi Recognized for 'Trailblazing' in'AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solution' and 'Fraud Prevention' in the 13th Cyber Defense Magazine's Annual InfoSec Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustmi , a leader in cybersecurity solutions for preventing social engineering fraud, is proud to announce that the company has won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

'Trailblazing' AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solution

'Trailblazing' Fraud Prevention

"We're thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners in the 13th year of Cyber Defense Awards , during CyberDefenseCon 2025 , where the Top Global CISOs exclusively gather by invitation only. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Shai Gabay, CEO and co-founder of Trustmi.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime and Trustmi is worthy of being named a 2025 winner. The company is helping to stop B2B payment fraud with the first end-to-end payment security platform that leverages behavioral AI to help businesses protect their bottom line by eliminating losses from socially engineered cyberattacks, fraud, internal collusion, and human error," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2025 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2025/

About Trustmi

Trustmi is the leader in social engineering fraud prevention. Trustmi's behavioral AI solution provides the only end-to-end payment security platform that helps businesses protect their bottom line by eliminating losses from cyberattacks, fraud, internal collusion, and human error. Trustmi's flexible and modular solution offers businesses complete control over using only the tools they need to secure their payment processes and manage their vendors. Founded in 2021 by Shai Gabay and Eli Ben Nun, Trustmi is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit https://www.trustmi.ai/ .

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 13th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2025, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Ron Gula of Gula Tech Adventures, Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of DataTribe, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2025 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2025/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2025: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2025/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2025, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2025/ .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

SOURCE Trustmi