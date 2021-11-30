Trustpage Announces $5 Million Round to Transform How Companies Build Trust

DETROIT, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustpage — the centralized hub transforming how companies collaborate to build trust — today announced a $5 million seed funding round led by Bonfire Ventures , Ludlow Ventures , and Detroit Venture Partners , with key investments from Entrée Capital , Basement Fund and GTMfund . Software companies use Trustpage's AI-powered Trust Centers to manage, share and collaborate with customers on their complete security posture.

Cybercrime will cost the world more than $6 trillion in 2021, with annual global costs expected to grow 15% year-over-year. If cybercrime were a nation, it would be the world's third-largest economy. The software powering the world — especially in the new digital-first landscape amid the pandemic — is now one of the biggest targets for crime.

"Trust in software is broken," said Chase Lee, CEO and founder at Trustpage. "Trustpage transforms the often painful process of security reviews into a fast and easy collaboration. By empowering companies to easily earn and build the trust of their customers, we help transform security into a competitive advantage and maximize revenue opportunities."

Trustpage's easy-to-use Trust Centers reinvent how companies collaborate on and communicate their security posture with customers and prospects. The end-to-end solution acts as a single pane of glass over a company's stack of security features and policies, giving customers and prospects straightforward insights into the measures keeping them and their customers safe. Trustpage turns security into a selling point and competitive advantage.

Engineering and security teams are typically hard-pressed for time. Trustpage's concise and transparent solutions equip salespeople and teams with the key insights they need to lead conversations about security with confidence throughout an entire sales process while also freeing engineers and security leaders for higher priority technical tasks.

With Trustpage, software teams can proactively collaborate on and communicate every step they're taking to protect user data, comply with regulations, and prevent cyber threats. The solution:

Acts like a nutrition label for company's security, highlighting its tools to manage crucial areas like compliance, data security, privacy, reliability, infrastructure, and threat management,

Uses AI to assist users in completing security reviews using natural language processing that understands the language of trust,

Allows software buyers and sellers to collaboratively share information via secure channels and in accessible formats that eliminate outdated back-and-forth, and enables teams to gain visibility into who is accessing their documents,

Offers branded design domain that can be integrated into a company's CRM platform

Trustpage is seeing strong interest in its solutions and receiving positive feedback from customers across the globe. More than 5,300 companies have been mapped by its AI-powered security scanner and added to Trustpage's network, and 300 companies have claimed their profiles.

"Trustpage takes a product-led approach to security that helps companies turn what is often considered a liability into a competitive advantage," said Brett Queener, partner at Bonfire Ventures and former Salesforce EVP. "Software companies must earn the trust of their customers to scale, and Trustpage eliminates outdated processes through AI-powered collaboration that makes security reviews faster and easier for everyone."

Sift , which empowers employees to better discover and collaborate with others across their organization, turned to Trustpage as they doubled down on their security posture. Sift's Trust Center took less than 30 minutes to create and eliminates the need for the company to hunt down information from technical experts or manually create other resources detailing its security measures.

"Trustpage makes it easy to quickly and clearly communicate our trust and security policies with customers, and helps us build credibility with a prospect from the first interaction," said Sift Director of Product Engineering Ryan Bickham. "Because we have a single central resource detailing our security posture, our sales teams can discuss our security efforts with confidence, and our developers can focus on strengthening our product instead of doing a job that a platform like this was built for."

The Trustpage team faced the problem that it's seeking to solve. Trustpage's leadership worked together at a previous company, Ambassador, where they discovered the tools they needed to build trust with prospects around security and privacy simply didn't exist. So they built what they needed and used their newfound competitive advantage to become a leader in the enterprise SaaS space.

Trustpage will use this funding to recruit and hire top talent, invest in developing innovative new features like AI-assisted reviews, and expand its services with a focus on software buyers and auditors.

To learn more about Trustpage or schedule a demo, visit: trustpage.com .

About Trustpage

Trustpage helps companies turn security into a competitive advantage by giving their prospects and customers a dynamic trust center where they can get answers to their questions, securely request and share docs, and collaborate on full AI-assisted security reviews. With Trustpage, companies earn their customers' confidence earlier, close deals faster, and give back their team's time. To learn more, visit: trustpage.com .

SOURCE Trustpage

Related Links

http://trustpage.com

