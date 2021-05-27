TrustPeers Introduces: A Winning Formula for Cyber Crisis Management, from Planning, to Practice, Response and Post-Incident

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustPeers Cyber Crisis Management Platform is launching release 1.4.1, designed to change and improve the traditional Incident Response paradigm.

TrustPeers develops an innovative Cyber Crisis Management platform that saves organizations in real time, by allowing them to prepare for attacks and take control over cyber emergencies. TrustPeers platform addresses the dire need in the Cybersecurity industry: according to a KPMG Cloud Threat Report, only 1 in 10 organizations can analyze 75% of their security events.

TrustPeers promotes a different approach to IR, disrupting the market with innovative, scalable self-learning technology that addresses the entire lifecycle of the Incident: from Planning to Practice, Response and Post-analysis.

Turning Chaos into a Controlled Event

"The TrustPeers innovation is rooted in our perspective, viewing Incident Response as a learning, constantly improving process rather than a reactive mode, where the response is ad-hoc," says Eli Cohen, Co-founder and CEO of TrustPeers. "The traditional, SLA-based approach is based on a one-time resolution. It was adapted to the past, when there were fewer Cyber-attacks. Today's cyber threat landscape calls for a more proactive, progressive approach. Organizations must prepare to ensure maximal Incident readiness, response and post-incidents analysis. This is what TrustPeers adaptive, self-learning platform offers."

"By developing a full-cycle IR-centric solution, TrustPeers turns chaos into a controlled event that can be swiftly managed, mitigated and audited. Not only does it reduce planning and emergency costs, it offers transparency and teams synchronization in times of crisis" says Aviv Katz, Co-founder and CTO, explaining the rationale behind the development of this release. "CISOs are able to reclaim control over Cybersecurity emergencies as they occur, mitigate the event quickly and provide a real-time in-depth report to management and relevant stakeholders. Each parameter in this formula usually takes critical time. TrustPeers is designed to address these needs with ease."

Customers choose TrustPeers due to some clear-cut, unique benefits:

TrustPeers slashes MTTR (Mean Time to Respond)

It dramatically reduces data breach costs

By using TrustPeers, CISOs are able to stay up to date with evolving compliance regulatory standards such as GDPR, Hipaa and ISO27001

Instant remote connection with global in-house IT and Cyber team, and external experts. No more lag time before tackling the incident

Single pane-of-glass interface connects to customers' servers and environment, generates activity log, records IOCs, and more

Pre-loaded playbooks integrating MITRE ATT&CK, NIST and SANS recommended procedures and are constantly updated with the latest lesson learned from similar incidents

Provides a secure, encrypted 3FA full communication channel with built-in video, chat, screen-sharing, record, and replay

Automated, customizable report generation

