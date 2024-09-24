Trustpilot Develops Integration for HubSpot to Help Businesses Build Brand Trust, Collect High-Quality Reviews, and Drive Conversions

The new integration automates review invitations and enhances the customer experience with seamless feedback collection at key touchpoints for continuous improvement.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustpilot, the global consumer review platform, announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. This integration will serve to streamline review collection processes, improve customer experiences, drive conversions, and build brand trust. 86% of businesses consider verified reviews critical in their purchase decisions. With this new integration, businesses can easily trigger Trustpilot review invitations at key moments throughout the customer journey, enabling the collection of valuable feedback and expanding their brand reach with high-quality reviews.

"Consumers today seek transparency and authenticity and our integration with HubSpot will enable businesses to receive this critical kind of feedback throughout their customer's journey," said Brian Green, Chief Revenue Officer at Trustpilot. " In fact, 55% of U.S. consumers say they have more faith in imperfect scores, as it shows a willingness to improve rather than just presenting a highlight reel. With HubSpot we'll enable businesses to engage with their customers at key moments, building trust, driving growth, and fostering lasting relationships."

By automating review invitations at critical moments in the customer journey, businesses can capture more high-quality feedback when customers are most likely to respond, strengthening relationships and enhancing credibility. Additionally, businesses can leverage reviews at scale through Trustpilot's marketing assets, attracting new customers and increasing conversions by up to 23%. The integration also improves operational efficiency by aligning review collection with sales, service, and marketing processes.

"We're thrilled to integrate with Trustpilot to offer our users an easy and powerful tool they can add to their marketing toolbox to gather customer feedback," said Scott Brinker, VP of Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot. "We're committed to helping businesses grow better by providing the right tools that enhance customer engagement. Our integration with Trustpilot will empower our users to build trust, capture high-quality reviews, and turn customer insights into actionable improvements, driving both their credibility and growth."

A key feature of the integration is its flexibility. Businesses can seamlessly integrate review requests into their workflows, reaching customers after key interactions—such as closed deals or resolved service tickets—to gather feedback, a strategy that is proven to lead to 15% higher star ratings and 105% more reviews compared to manual processes. Businesses that collect reviews on Trustpilot see an average uplift of 30% more clicks across both paid and organic search, which proves the power of real, high-quality feedback.

The integration also helps businesses unify their review and customer journey efforts, providing operational efficiency in aligning review collection with sales, service, and marketing processes. Companies that actively invite reviews throughout the customer journey achieve higher TrustScores and build stronger customer relationships than those relying solely on organic reviews.

Key features of the integration include:

Automatic triggers for Trustpilot service review invitations based on HubSpot sales deals and service tickets

The ability to add dynamic tags to reviews for better organization

The option to turn the integration on/off without contacting Trustpilot support

Additional features that will be added include: enhanced customization options, including selecting specific review templates, template localization, and additional email triggers based on user feedback

Trustpilot and HubSpot together will enable businesses to strengthen their customer relationships, improve transparency, and create lasting credibility. By automating the review process, companies can focus on growth and delivering better customer experiences, leading to stronger brand loyalty and continuous success.

About Trustpilot

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever - to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial - we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews on the platform and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing. We have more than 900 employees and we're headquartered in Copenhagen, with operations in Amsterdam, Denver, Edinburgh, Hamburg, London, Melbourne, Milan and New York.

