TrustPlace Announces IoT Partnership with Industry Leader Monnit

CHICAGO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustPlace Technologies, Inc. today announced a partnership with Monnit — a leading IoT solution company. TrustPlace will offer seamless integration of award-winning Monnit IoT Remote Monitoring Solutions with its powerful digital frontline operations platform.

TrustPlace & Monnit – Intelligent Remote Monitoring

Monnit

The combination offers TrustPlace customers a turnkey IoT solution with over 80 different sensors to automatically monitor key physical world conditions, including temperature, power, motion, and air quality. TrustPlace integrates the data from these sensor readings and recommends the action required to correct problems.

"Monnit has the most comprehensive, affordable, and easy-to-implement set of IoT monitoring solutions for frontline operations in the industries we serve. We look forward to working together to improve operational outcomes for joint customers," said Brian Carpizo, CEO of TrustPlace.

"We're excited to work with TrustPlace due to their digital platform's ability to help us empower frontline workers in many industries with actionable data from Monnit Sensors," said Brad Walters, CEO of Monnit.

TrustPlace & Monnit for Food Safety & Quality

The first area of collaboration for TrustPlace and Monnit is an integrated solution for food safety. TrustPlace offers restaurants and food service companies software to manage and track food safety protocols. The addition of Monnit Sensors to TrustPlace helps these companies automatically keep track of walk-in cooler status and prepared food temperatures. This improves food safety and quality, reduces spoilage, and keeps operators compliant with Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety management.

About TrustPlace Technologies, Inc.

TrustPlace is a digital platform to support and automate frontline operations. With TrustPlace, organizations can harness enterprise knowledge to operate better, boosting productivity and governance across their locations - all within a flexible, secure, enterprise-grade environment. TrustPlace serves industries with significant frontline operations over multiple locations, including Manufacturing & Industrial, Health & Senior Care, Restaurants & Hospitality, and Education & Government. For more information, please visit https://trustplace.app/ .

About Monnit Corporation

Monnit offers Remote Monitoring Solutions for use in virtually any industry application or use case. Business—Enterprise to SMB—customers use Monnit's 80+ IoT Sensors to remotely monitor many variables like temperature, humidity, water, light, vibration, and more. You can analyze data on your smartphone or computer using our cloud-based software—iMonnit. Plus, you can receive alerts via email, text, or call when your preset condition parameters change. Learn more at monnit.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Perconte

800-980-9510

[email protected]

SOURCE TrustPlace Technologies

