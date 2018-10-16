Trustpoint.One™ Acquires Confluent Translations

Mark Hawn, CEO of Trustpoint.One, said: "We are excited to welcome the Confluent team to the Trustpoint.One family. The addition of Confluent Translations is an important extension of our strategic acquisition and growth plan."

Claes Holm, CEO of Trustpoint Translations, said: "The Confluent team under Charlene Nagy has been a proven and well-respected provider of quality translations services in Corporate America for over 25 years, and is a perfect fit for Trustpoint Translations as we rapidly expand our service offering."

Charlene Nagy, founder and owner of Confluent, said: "Joining forces with Trustpoint Translations, with its seasoned leadership, and being part of the fast-growing Trustpoint.One family, will greatly benefit our current client base, as we will be able to offer an additional suite of complementary services."

About Trustpoint.One: Trustpoint.One, the largest privately held eDiscovery provider in the U.S., offers innovative business and legal solutions for leading law firms and corporations worldwide, including: eDiscovery, Managed Review, Depositions and Court Reporting Solutions, Translations, Legal Staffing and IT Staffing Solutions.

About Confluent Translations: For over 25 years, Confluent Translations has provided translation and localization services to Corporate America in all languages and in all markets around the world. Known for its stellar reputation for quality on-time and on-budget delivery, Confluent also has documented a high level of customer service.

SOURCE Trustpoint.One

