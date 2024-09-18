TrusTrace, Xoriant and Carbon Trail Join Forces to Launch a Product Claims Solution for Brands

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrusTrace, a global SaaS company with a market-leading platform for product traceability and supply chain compliance in fashion and retail, today announced a strategic collaboration with platform engineering firm Xoriant and environmental impact data leader Carbon Trail to deliver a comprehensive solution that supports international brands that want to implement more product marketing accountability.

"In a rapidly evolving industry in which regulations are becoming more stringent and consumer expectations are higher than ever, this partnership is a pioneering initiative; we are addressing not only today's challenges, but we're paving the way for a more sustainable future," said TrusTrace CEO and Co-Founder Shameek Ghosh. "This collaboration unites TrusTrace's deep expertise in supply chain traceability and transparency, Carbon Trail's advanced environmental insights, and Xoriant's robust implementation capabilities to offer an end-to-end solution that empowers fashion brands and retailers to overcome the challenges of regulatory compliance and improving impact."

The new solution is the first-of-its-kind in the industry and leverages Xoriant's strong data architecture, Carbon Trail's environmental impact data, and TrusTrace's supply chain traceability data to provide brands with the information they need to market their products with specific details on how they're made and where.

This new technological solution coincides with the implementation of the Green Claims Code, which launched in 2021 and was updated in 2023 to factor in product-specific environmental impact and strives to ensure that claims are clear, accurate and not misleading; provide specific and clear information about materials used; use accurate product filters and avoid misleading imagery; and support claims with verifiable strategics and third-party accreditation.

"Engineering excellence in sustainable business practices using new-age technologies has always been Xoriant's cornerstone. Through this trifecta partnership, we're delivering a joint solution with robust data architecture and real-time supply chain insights", says Shyam Pawar, VP of Sales at Xoriant. "This empowers fashion brands and retailers to gather accurate data for product claims while staying compliant, efficient, scalable, and supporting a greener future for the industry."

On the data side, brands need to measure environmental impact on a product level, not only just related to carbon, but covering 16+ indicators such as water, land use, and microfibre impacts. "When you make an environmental claim on any product, the underlying data has to be comprehensive and accurate to meet requirements of LCA frameworks like PEF," explained Carbon Trail CEO and Co-Founder Ashish Rohil. "Our capabilities pair very well with TrusTrace's, allowing us to deliver full product transparency and compliance for fashion brands globally."

Once environmental impact and supply chain data is aggregated, information can then be incorporated into a Digital Product Passport, a record that can tell a product's entire value chain via QR code/digital tag that will be required for EU brands between 2026-2030. For example, a buyer can theoretically scan a product's QR code and be taken to a unique URL link in which the environmental impact for that specific product is available to view. This can be displayed alongside traceability data – like where the product has been manufactured – in addition to other information like recyclability, microplastics, product certifications, all those elements also come into play.

"We're thrilled to announce this joint collaboration that will truly help brands aggregate the data they need to market their products effectively and truthfully to climate-conscious consumers," Ghosh concluded. "We invite fashion and retail brands to join us in this transformative journey!"

TrusTrace regularly partners with enterprise brands worldwide, empowering them to achieve full supply chain visibility and meet compliance standards through cutting-edge technology solutions. With a proven track record of successful program rollouts across multiple regions, TrusTrace is the trusted partner of leading fashion and retail brands, helping them transform their supply chains into transparent, compliant, and sustainable networks.

About Xoriant

Xoriant is a Sunnyvale, CA headquartered platform engineering firm with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia. From tech startups to Fortune 100 Enterprises, we enable innovation, accelerate time to market, and ensure client competitiveness across industries. Across all our focus areas – platform engineering, cloud, data and security – every solution we develop benefits from our product engineering mindset and a culture of innovation. We also lead with pre-built framework components and accelerators for efficiently solving critical client challenges. For 30+ years, we have taken great pride in the deep relationships we have with our clients.

About Carbon Trail

Carbon Trail is an AI-powered sustainability platform for fashion and retail that empowers commercial, design and product sustainability teams to measure, compare, and reduce environmental impact at scale.

Carbon Trail leverages AI/ML to conduct Life-cycle-assessment at scale and offers advanced eco-design and scenario planning capabilities for decarbonization. Through its primary data and LCA led approach, Carbon Trail empowers fashion brands to measure accurate corporate GHG emissions and meet reporting requirements for frameworks like CSRD.

Carbon Trail is a winner of several sustainability innovation awards and trusted by leading global fashion brands and retailers. The company has offices in the US, Denmark and India. For more information, please visit www.carbontrail.net.

About TrusTrace

TrusTrace offers a market-leading platform for supply chain traceability and compliance that enables brands and suppliers around the world to standardize how supply chain and material traceability data is captured, digitized and shared.

Through its AI-enhanced platform, TrusTrace empowers brands to gather and validate primary data from their supply chains, so they can know, prove and improve their impact. The data can be used for risk management, compliance, product claims, footprint calculations, the ability to confidently and easily share data about product origin and impact, and much more.

TrusTrace is leading global-scale traceability programs for many of the world's largest and most ambitious brands and is called out as a Top Innovator for supporting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the World Economic Forum. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in India, France, Germany and the US. Please visit www.trustrace.com to learn more.

