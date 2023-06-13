TrustRadius' 2023 Tech Buyer Data Reveals Self-Serve Economy is "Prove It or Lose It"

News provided by

TrustRadius, Inc.

13 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

The current economic climate has upended the traditional go-to-market playbook, leading 87% of tech buyers to adjust their purchasing process for mission-critical products that align to buyer expectations and yield ROI.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TrustRadius published its seventh annual B2B Buying Disconnect research report designed to help bridge the gap between how technology buyers want to buy and how sales and marketing teams go to market.

Data for the TrustRadius 2023 B2B Buying Disconnect report was sourced from an online survey that included go-to-market teams of technology providers and professionals who were involved in a new technology purchase for their organization in the past year. 1,604 responses from technology buyers and 248 members of go-to-market teams were analyzed for this report.

This year's report titled, 2023 B2B Buying Disconnect: The Self-Serve Economy is Prove It or Lose It, offers a deep dive into how the current economy is changing the buyer mind-set, including why buyers are more risk-averse than in the past seven years and how go-to-market teams can rewrite their strategies to attract their target buyers.

Top 5 takeaways in 2023:

  • Buyers are more risk averse than ever before. 87% of technology buyers adjusted their decision-making to ensure they only purchase products that provide ROI–and fast.
  • More than 80% of buyers stated that economic uncertainty increased their interest in products that help with time savings and reduced headcount.
  • There are more C-suite decision-makers in the buying process. Due to the current economic climate, buyers reported a 27% increase in the number of decision-makers and an additional 14% increase in C-level decision-makers in the buying process.
  • 51% of respondents (a 20% increase from last year) reported that the most important factor in choosing a product is prior experience.
  • 54% of technology buyers consult user reviews during the buying journey, but only 35% of marketers believe they are "very effective."

Buyers want to try before they buy, and they want vendors to enable them. "We are still very much in a self-serve market," says Vinay Bhagat, Founder and CEO of TrustRadius. "In this economic climate, B2B tech buyers have become more risk averse. They spend more time doing research and they involve more stakeholders in buying committees. They are seeking solutions that bring efficiency to their business. Demos, reviews, and free trials remain their most-used sources of information. This report provides actionable recommendations for how vendors should adapt."

TrustRadius will discuss this year's data and GTM strategies to address the findings in a LinkedIn Live this Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 12:00 pm ET. Leading the conversation will be TrustRadius' very own Vice President of Research, Megan Headley, and joining her for the discussion will be LinkedIn's Vice President of Marketing, Jim Habig.

[Register Now]

About TrustRadius
TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

We've made it easy to share these buying trends. Take a look at our media kit or contact us at [email protected].

SOURCE TrustRadius, Inc.

Also from this source

TrustRadius Announces 2023 Top Rated Award Winners

Announcing the 2023 TrustRadius Most Loved Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.