TrustRadius 2026 B2B Buying Disconnect Report Reveals AI Has Changed How Buyers Research, But Not What They Trust

New data shows AI adoption among B2B tech buyers is accelerating, but 94% still fact-check AI answers before trusting them

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius, an HG Insights company, today released its 2026 B2B Buying Disconnect Report, revealing that while AI has become a mainstream part of the software buying process, buyers continue to rely on trusted human validation before making purchasing decisions. Based on responses from 1,862 technology buyers and 444 technology vendors, the report highlights a widening gap between how buyers evaluate software and how vendors market and sell it. Download the full report.

The report found that 63% of buyers used AI during their purchase journey, making AI one of the fastest-growing research resources. However, adoption has not translated into unquestioning trust. 94% of buyers who used AI said they fact-check its responses at least some of the time, underscoring that AI is accelerating research and not replacing critical evaluation.

"Buyers are using AI to move faster, not to think less," said Rajat Bhatnagar, SVP of Growth at HG. "They want speed, but they still want the efficiency of AI synthesis and the confidence of verified sources, and those two things have to coexist."

Among the report's key findings:

AI tools, or tools with AI features, made up 59% of the purchases our buyers made in the past year.

our buyers made in the past year. Data accuracy is the most common success metric for GTM data, but the total amount of closed-won business is the most important to vendors.

is the most important to vendors. Analyst reports were only used by 13% of buyers to make their purchase decisions, a 63% decrease since 2022.

to make their purchase decisions, 75% of buyers who purchased an AI tool say that it has lived up to their expectations.

who purchased an AI tool say that it has lived up to their expectations. 83% of buyers shortlisted 3 or fewer products.

shortlisted 3 or fewer products. Transparent pricing has been buyers' #1 wish-list item for vendors for four years running, since TrustRadius started asking in 2023.

The findings suggest that AI is changing how buyers discover software, but not the factors that ultimately influence purchasing decisions. While AI tools and AI search continue to gain adoption, buyers ranked product demos, free trials, prior experience, and user reviews among the most influential resources when selecting a vendor.

The report also identifies an emerging shift from traditional search engine optimization to Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) as buyers increasingly rely on large language models to synthesize information. Yet the research indicates that AI-generated recommendations are heavily influenced by trusted third-party content—including customer reviews, independent publications, and peer experiences—making brand credibility more important than ever.

63% of buyers used AI to research their software purchase. 94% fact-checked.

74% of buyers use reviews to inform their purchase decisions.

The 2026 B2B Buying Disconnect Report is based on a global survey conducted in January 2026 of professionals involved in technology purchasing decisions over the previous year. It is one of the industry's largest annual studies of B2B software purchasing behavior.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius, an HG Insights Company, is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. Through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer reviews, buyers are enabled to make confident decisions. TrustRadius also empowers technology brands to capture and activate the authentic voice of customers, which improves products, buyer trust, and engagement with in-market buyers. TrustRadius was acquired by HG Insights in June 2025.

About HG Insights

HG Insights delivers AI-powered Revenue Growth Intelligence (RGI) solutions that modernize GTM strategy and activation, enabling B2B companies to prioritize, target, engage, and convert the best opportunities faster. HG Insights platform's analytics and agents turn deep market, account, technology, spend, intent, and customer data into actionable insights and automated workflows that accelerate pipeline and enhance predictability. That's why 95% of Fortune 1000 B2B tech companies and all major hyperscalers rely on HG Insights to grow revenue, boost efficiency, and improve retention. For more information, visit www.hginsights.com.

SOURCE TrustRadius, an HG Insights company