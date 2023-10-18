TrustRadius and SlapFive Announce 2023 CustomerX Impact Award Winners

CustomerXCon is a learning and networking event designed by CustomerX professionals for CustomerX professionals who want to advance customer engagement and accelerate customer-led growth. 2023 marks the fourth consecutive year of the conference, and the second year for the CustomerX Impact Awards.

The winners were chosen from hundreds of nominations from across the technology industry. Showcased collectively in the nominations was the substantial revenue impact from customer-centric programs, totaling $11,164,000 in closed-won revenue and $35,924,000 in total pipeline driven. This underscores the effectiveness and importance of these programs in driving tangible business outcomes.

The winners of each category are:

Acquisition Ace —Brian Piper, Senior Manager of Customer Marketing, Snyk

Mobilizes customers to drive new customer acquisition initiatives across marketing and sales

channels, accelerating the deal cycle and win rates.

Customer Marketing and Advocacy Ambassador —Bridget Sauer, Head of Customer Marketing, Atlassian

Represents the voice of the customer across the company and ties those programs to business

revenue, gaining executive support for CMA initiatives.

Expansion Engineer —Laney Alspaugh, Customer Advocacy Program Manager, Bandwidth

Drives revenue expansion and increases customer lifetime value through upsell and cross-sell

campaigns and executive programs.

Innovation Driver —Lauren Rappold, Senior Marketing Programs Manager, Apptio

Engages customers for co-creation of new products, assessing product feedback and improving

customer experience (CX), which accelerates innovation across the company.

Market Trailblazer —Michael Beahm, Customer Marketing Manager, Advocacy, Procore Technologies

Enters and wins in new markets using customer proof to open a greater addressable market

and earn trust with new audiences.

Retention Champion —Kyra Ecker, Director of Customer Advocacy, ScienceLogic

Enables customers to experience greater value from products by sharing best practices and

paths to success, increasing retention, renewals, and customer satisfaction.

"We created the CustomerX Impact Awards to elevate the customer marketing and advocacy profession by shining a light on people and programs that drive customer-led growth," said Jeff Ernst, Founder and CEO of SlapFive. "I'd like to congratulate this year's award winners. They have each designed and executed customer programs that have had a major impact on their company's top growth priorities, and that will serve as a great inspiration for their CM&A peers."

Each award honors the powerhouse CMA's success in mobilizing customers and thinking outside the box to go beyond expectations for both the company and customers. These initiatives brought departments together and created brand advocacy that drives growth through cross-sell, upsell, retention, and expansion.

"This year's recipients of the CustomerX Impact awards have exemplified outstanding achievements in fostering business growth through cross-functional collaboration with top-level executives, internal departments, and, notably, their valued customers," expressed Vinay Bhagat, the visionary Founder and CEO of TrustRadius. "In the current 'prove it or lose it' economic landscape, we acknowledge the profound influence of the customer voice. Hence, their steadfast dedication to elevating customer advocacy to the forefront has yielded tangible and remarkable outcomes, including substantial growth in new customer acquisition, enhanced retention rates, groundbreaking product innovation, and successful expansion into new markets."

Follow the CustomerX Impact LinkedIn page for the latest announcements and visit the CustomerX Impact Awards website to learn more about these awards and the award winners.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most-credible B2B technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About SlapFive

SlapFive is the first customer marketing and advocacy software platform for driving customer-led growth. By combining customer content, customer advocacy, customer references, and customer campaigns into a single solution, SlapFive gives companies complete visibility into customer engagement activities and their influence on revenue. Over 5,000 professionals rely on SlapFive to mobilize customers to drive strategic growth initiatives that improve customer acquisition, adoption, expansion, retention, and renewal.

SOURCE TrustRadius, Inc.