TrustRadius Announces 2022 Best of Awards in 106 Software Categories

"When we launched the Best of Awards in 2021, it was a pivotal time in the tech industry, because of pandemic challenges," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. "Businesses were looking for tech products that drove efficiency, better enablement, and innovation. At the same time, technology vendors needed better ways to position their products in highly competitive markets. By highlighting exceptional software products based on trusted reviews and the features buyers care about most, we helped buyers sift through crowded lists of options, and helped worthy software vendors stand out authentically. After resounding success and positive feedback from the industry, we are thrilled to announce TrustRadius' Best of Awards for 2022."

The TrustRadius Best of Awards are earned by the top three products per Best Feature Set, Best Value for Price, and Best Relationship, in each respective category.

"This year, we're introducing new awards for Best Relationship and Best Value for Price. B2B relationships built on trust lead to better outcomes for both tech buyers and vendors. So we're highlighting software vendors who do the best job of delivering on promises and expectations set during the sales cycle," says Megan Headley, Vice President of Research. "The Best of Awards help buyers identify products with stand-out features, transparent pricing, and the best implementation and support experience."

As the Best of Awards showcase elite products in the market, B2B software products must meet high standards to qualify. Winners need ten 2021 ratings to ensure their product's score was up-to-date and accurate. They also had to rank in the top three positions of their category in terms of the percentage of positive responses earned during July-November 2021. Best Value and Feature Set awards were based on the highest percentage of respondents who were happy with the product's feature set and value for the price. The Best Relationship Award encompassed data from reviewer insights for "Would Buy Again," "Implementation Expectations," and "Sales and Marketing Promises." As needed, additional vetting via textual review analysis was performed by the TrustRadius research team to break any ties.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

