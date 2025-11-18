TrustRadius Announces 368 Products Earn 2026 Buyer's Choice Awards

Technology buyers have spoken, and the results are in — congratulations to the Buyer's Choice winners

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius, an HG Insights company, today announced 368 winning products for the 2026 Buyer's Choice award. This award is based entirely on vetted, unbiased customer reviews, and acts as a trust signal to technology buyers looking for a product and vendor that delivers on promises.

During the review process, verified product users are asked if product performance and vendor support teams live up to their expectations. This means, to qualify for a Buyer's Choice award, technology vendors must:

Collect 10+ new reviews between 1/1/25 and 10/17/25 to ensure feedback is current

Have at least 75% of those reviewers rating the product as best in capabilities, value for price, and customer relationship

"With the number of winners this year, it's clear how much value vendors see in recognition driven entirely by their customers," says Grace Wells, Director of Customer and Product Marketing. "Fresh, authentic reviews paired with a badge that builds trust at a glance help buyers make confident, informed decisions."

Unlike many industry awards, the Buyer's Choice recognition is completely review-based, meaning there's no pay-to-play. Having a total of 368 winners underscores how hard-earned and coveted this award truly is.

"Just 10 new reviews can make a meaningful impact in a crowded market," says Allyson Havener, TrustRadius' Chief Marketing Officer. "We've surveyed technology buyers for many years, and results show that authentic customer feedback is a consistent top-three resource for purchase decisions. The Buyer's Choice badge allows buyers to easily see a product has earned the trust of its users."

The 2026 Buyer's Choice award badge went live on winning products' TrustRadius profile pages today. Learn more about the 2026 Buyer's Choice award and see the full list of winners in the TrustRadius blog .

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius, a HG Insights company, is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. TrustRadius enables buyers to make confident decisions through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights and reviews, and peer conversations. On the TrustRadius platform, technology brands can capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to help improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI.

