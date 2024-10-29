TrustRadius Announces Inaugural 2025 Buyer's Choice Award Winners

The Buyer's Choice badge signals that customers rated a product highest for value, capabilities, and customer relationships.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TrustRadius, the most trusted buyer intelligence platform for business technology, announced 350 winning products of the inaugural 2025 Buyer's Choice Awards. Buyer's Choice Awards, formerly known as Best of Awards , are based entirely on vetted, unbiased customer reviews, and have higher standards for qualification than its predecessor.

During the review process, reviewers are asked if products and their support teams live up to expectations and if they would repurchase the product. These answers shape whether or not a product is best in the three key areas: capabilities, value for price, and customer relationship.

To qualify for the 2025 Buyer's Choice Award, vendors needed:

10+ new reviews between January 1, 2024 and September 26, 2024 , for evaluation purposes.

and , for evaluation purposes. Within those reviews, at least 75% of reviewers selected the product as having the best capabilities, value for price, and customer relationship.

"Buyer's Choice badges were published on vendors' TrustRadius product pages earlier today," says Vinay Bhagat, Founder and CEO of TrustRadius. "We know that product awards seem commoditized these days at the same rate that brand trust is more important than ever for today's B2B technology buyers. So our goal is to have fewer awards to make it easier for buyers to see that customers are happy with not only the product, but with the value and service as well."

While vendors actively sourcing vetted, unbiased reviews with TrustRadius see improved sentiment across key insights, maintaining visibility in the channels where buyers conduct research is essential to winning trust and driving success. Of the 221 winning vendors, 23% aren't current customers of TrustRadius, indicating the awards are hard-earned, not pay-to-play.

"A review from just one year prior can be out-of-date as technology companies often improve current products and create new ones within that time," says Grace Wells, Director of Customer and Product Marketing. "Having 10 new reviews helps keep content fresh, ensuring buyers get up-to-date product feedback for their use cases so they can trust their buying decisions, and ultimately helps vendors cut through the noise in a crowded market."

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI.

