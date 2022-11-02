TrustRadius Announces its First-Annual Best Software List Award Winners

159 technology products earned a spot on the new TrustRadius Best Software List based on recent trusted, unbiased user feedback and sentiment serving a specific business' market size.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius, the most-trusted research and review platform, announces 159 Best Software List award winners for 2022. The first-annual TrustRadius Best Software List enables B2B software buyers to self-serve by providing important product information for their business' market size and needs.

The needs of a small business and an enterprise are vastly different. TrustRadius earns 17.8 million impressions a month on category-level market-specific searches, so identifying which business size the product is for is essential. That's why the Best Software List is broken down into four sections: Best for Enterprise, Best for Mid-Sized Businesses, Best for Small Businesses, and the full Best Software List. Market size-specific badges will be displayed on TrustRadius' product pages to help buyers make intelligent software-buying decisions for their business size.

"Buying the right technology for your unique business context is challenging. This year we've organized our Best Software List by market-size segment to help buyers narrow down their search—providing all recent, relevant, and trusted product information at their fingertips. This is all part of our mission to be the most-trusted decisioning platform for business technology buyers," said TrustRadius Founder and CEO, Vinay Bhagat.

Winning products had 40+ reviews generated between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022, and a trScore of 7.5 or higher. This ensures buyers are getting the most recent user feedback and sentiment that is unbiased and trustworthy.

"The value of this award is in the combination of a large sample size of reviews and business size segmentation," said Megan Headley, Vice President of Research. "Our commitment to unbiased customer feedback is apparent in the Best Software List. These badges truly give software buyers confidence that the product they're evaluating has high customer satisfaction and plenty of peer feedback on TrustRadius to help them make the best decision."

Our commitment to building trust by providing buyers with unbiased, vetted product information means there is no pay-to-play here. Any product that meets the requirements mentioned above will be recognized. Check out the Best Software List with all winners or view the winners by market size that they're best suited for: Best for Enterprise , Best for Mid-Sized Business , and Best for Small Business

TrustRadius is the most-trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

