TrustRadius Announces New Partnerships to Better Serve Tech Buyers' Expectations

Six new TrustRadius partners help technology providers cater to the self-serve buyer with interactive demos and automated security documentation at no extra cost.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius, the B2B technology decisioning platform, recently partnered with six companies to enhance self-serve capabilities for buyers. According to the 2022 B2B Buying Disconnect report, virtually 100% of buyers want to self-serve when researching B2B technology. With interactive demos and automated security documentation now openly available on TrustRadius, buyers are better equipped to fully evaluate the best-fit products for their company.

Over 80% of buyers want a product tour and/or self-serve demo. Even more compelling, 40% of buyers said that "having to contact sales for a demo or free trial" makes them less likely to buy. By adding these features, B2B technology buyers make confident decisions faster and vendors can engage and influence their target audience.

Partners and their benefits include:

Interactive demos

Demostack , Navattic , Storylane , ScreenSpace , Tourial , and Walnut are providers of interactive demos. If you are listed on TrustRadius and have claimed your profile, you can create an interactive demo with any of these vendors and add it to your profile for free.

Automated security documentation

Whistic is a vendor security network aimed at helping companies access, publish, and share security information. A Whistic badge on a vendor's product page allows buyers to easily access security and compliance documentation early in the purchasing process, accelerating the sales cycle.

Interactive demos and easily accessible security documentation allow buyers and vendors to save time and effort. As we continue to experience an uncertain economy, technology vendors will have to give access to most, or all, important product information up front to attract the modern buyers and support business growth.

"Now, B2B buyers can more easily determine if they're purchasing the right technology for their company with access to interactive demos and security information as well as customer reviews (written and video), and pricing. Through these new partnerships and other innovations, we're rapidly becoming the one-stop shop for technology buyers to make confident decisions," said Vinay Bhagat, Founder and CEO of TrustRadius.

"We're very excited about what these new partnerships and features are doing for vendors already taking advantage of them and how they'll streamline the buyer experience on TrustRadius. And this is just a stepping stone in the grand scheme of product updates and enhancements to help buyers make confident technology decisions and for vendors to connect with their target audience," said Mike Galyen, Chief Product Officer at TrustRadius.

Visit the TrustRadius vendor blog to keep updated on the latest product developments or to learn more about interactive demos and Whistic offerings.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible B2B technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

SOURCE TrustRadius, Inc.