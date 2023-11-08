TrustRadius Announces the Best of Award Winners for 2023

News provided by

TrustRadius, Inc.

08 Nov, 2023, 05:00 ET

Discover 1,018 winners in value, features, and relationships on TrustRadius

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius, the most-trusted B2B technology decisioning platform, announced the winners of the 2023 Best of Awards in three categories: Best Value for Price, Best Feature Set, and Best Relationship. In total, 1,018 badges were awarded between 174 vendors and 347 products—the largest-ever number of badges awarded, to date.

To be selected, winners must source ten new user reviews between January 1 and September 30, 2023, and have their product updated and accessible on the TrustRadius platform before September 30, 2023.

Continue Reading
2023 Best of Award Badges
2023 Best of Award Badges
TrustRadius 2023 Best of Award Badge (PRNewsfoto/TrustRadius, Inc.)
TrustRadius 2023 Best of Award Badge (PRNewsfoto/TrustRadius, Inc.)

"All technology companies have unique offerings. Unfortunately, they often get lost in the sea of software options," said Vinay Bhagat, Founder and CEO of TrustRadius. "The Best of Awards differentiate companies and products for buyers needing to address specific market niches and use cases. Our awards help ease the growing challenges in today's purchase process and facilitate informed purchase decisions."

About the 2023 Best Of Awards

Products have the chance to win in all three categories, with all data sourced from verified customer reviews. The Best Value and Best Feature Set awards go to products with the highest percentage of respondents rating their feature set and value for the price highly. The Best Relationship award is determined by analyzing reviewers' key insights on 'Would Buy Again,' 'Implementation Expectations,' and 'Sales and Marketing Promises.

In 2022, 5.6 million views on TrustRadius were aimed at product profiles with awards badges. The Best of Awards at that time were seasonal. Now, we've transitioned to an annual cadence to have a more substantial impact on buyers. Vendors and products can still excel in all three Best of Award categories, and any earned badges are now prominently showcased on their product profile pages

"We released our largest list of award-winners ever today," says Becky Susko, Marketing Program Manager of Awards at TrustRadius. "It's a testament to the hard work and dedication these companies are putting into their customers, products, and relationships. I am proud to recognize these companies for that kind of work ethic and help even more buyers find them on TrustRadius."

To see the full list of winners and learn more about the 2023 Best of Awards, visit the TrustRadius blog.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

SOURCE TrustRadius, Inc.

Also from this source

TrustRadius and SlapFive Announce 2023 CustomerX Impact Award Winners

TrustRadius and SlapFive Announce 2023 CustomerX Impact Award Winners

Yesterday, live in Boston at 2023 CustomerXCon, TrustRadius and SlapFive announced six winners of the second-annual CustomerX Impact Awards,...
TrustRadius and SlapFive Announce CustomerX Impact Awards Finalists

TrustRadius and SlapFive Announce CustomerX Impact Awards Finalists

TrustRadius and SlapFive today announce the 36 finalists for the second-annual CustomerX Impact Awards, celebrating customer marketing and advocacy...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.