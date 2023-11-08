TrustRadius Announces the Best of Award Winners for 2023

Discover 1,018 winners in value, features, and relationships on TrustRadius

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius, the most-trusted B2B technology decisioning platform, announced the winners of the 2023 Best of Awards in three categories: Best Value for Price, Best Feature Set, and Best Relationship. In total, 1,018 badges were awarded between 174 vendors and 347 products—the largest-ever number of badges awarded, to date.

To be selected, winners must source ten new user reviews between January 1 and September 30, 2023, and have their product updated and accessible on the TrustRadius platform before September 30, 2023.

"All technology companies have unique offerings. Unfortunately, they often get lost in the sea of software options," said Vinay Bhagat, Founder and CEO of TrustRadius. "The Best of Awards differentiate companies and products for buyers needing to address specific market niches and use cases. Our awards help ease the growing challenges in today's purchase process and facilitate informed purchase decisions."

About the 2023 Best Of Awards

Products have the chance to win in all three categories, with all data sourced from verified customer reviews. The Best Value and Best Feature Set awards go to products with the highest percentage of respondents rating their feature set and value for the price highly. The Best Relationship award is determined by analyzing reviewers' key insights on 'Would Buy Again,' 'Implementation Expectations,' and 'Sales and Marketing Promises.

In 2022, 5.6 million views on TrustRadius were aimed at product profiles with awards badges. The Best of Awards at that time were seasonal. Now, we've transitioned to an annual cadence to have a more substantial impact on buyers. Vendors and products can still excel in all three Best of Award categories, and any earned badges are now prominently showcased on their product profile pages

"We released our largest list of award-winners ever today," says Becky Susko, Marketing Program Manager of Awards at TrustRadius. "It's a testament to the hard work and dedication these companies are putting into their customers, products, and relationships. I am proud to recognize these companies for that kind of work ethic and help even more buyers find them on TrustRadius."

To see the full list of winners and learn more about the 2023 Best of Awards, visit the TrustRadius blog .

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

