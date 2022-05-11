TrustRadius Announces Top Rated Award Winners in 501 Categories

TrustRadius launches 1,800 Top Rated Award badges across 500+ product categories.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform, today announced its eighth annual Top Rated Award winners. Over 60,000 customer reviews were assessed based on customer sentiment to choose top-rated software products across 501 technology categories.

Over the past eight years, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have provided unbiased, industry-wide recognition for B2B technology products based on customer sentiment. This year, TrustRadius plans to launch 1,800 award badges across their website.

"Our annual awards will have a far-reaching effect as the year continues, providing useful direction for buyers who visit TrustRadius' review site," said Vinay Bhagat, TrustRadius Founder and CEO. "But the awards are simply an extension of our daily goal: to equip B2B tech buyers with the authentic, vetted reviews they need to make well-informed decisions."

TrustRadius's scoring system for their Top Rated Awards is a direct response to a common issue seen within the review site industry: award ceremonies simply serving as a way to bolster analyst or industry insider opinions, rather than elevating genuine opinions from real-world users.

"Our biggest goal is to bring transparency to the market," said TrustRadius VP of Research, Megan Headley. "By analyzing product use sentiment in conjunction with an algorithm called the trScore , we're aiming for a truly objective scoring method, eliminating biases or vendor influence on the awards."

The trScore, which calculates a product's score based on a weighted average of recent reviews and ratings rather than a simple average, calculates and then amplifies honest feedback from real customers' experiences and feedback.

The ranking data points for Top Rated Awards include:

Rating - Products need a trScore of 7.5 or above

- Products need a trScore of 7.5 or above Recency - Products must have 10 or more new or updated reviews within the past 12 months

- Products must have 10 or more new or updated reviews within the past 12 months Relevancy - Products must receive at least 1.5% of the traffic volume in that category

About TrustRadius: TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

