TrustRadius Celebrates 2024 Tech Cares Award Winners

AUSTIN, Texas, August 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --TrustRadius, the leading B2B technology decisioning platform, is thrilled to announce the recipients of the 2024 Tech Cares Awards. These prestigious awards honored 100 B2B technology companies for their commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, showcasing their dedication to supporting communities and the environment.

The Tech Cares Awards recognize companies that have gone above and beyond to implement impactful CSR programs for their employees, communities, and the world at large. This year's winners continue to raise the bar with a diverse array of initiatives that highlight their contributions to sustainability, volunteerism, diversity and inclusion, philanthropy, community impact, employee well-being, support for women in technology, and educational support.

"We are immensely proud of the 2024 Tech Cares Award winners and their exceptional dedication to corporate social responsibility within the B2B tech sector," said Vinay Bhagat, CEO of TrustRadius. "These companies exemplify the transformative potential of CSR, not only within their own organizations, but also as leaders inspiring positive change across our industry. Their commitment to environmental sustainability, social equity, philanthropy, and employee development sets a powerful example for all."

Each nomination undergoes rigorous evaluation by the TrustRadius team to ensure that only technology companies with the most impactful CSR initiatives receive recognition. This year, the submissions showcased a broad spectrum of initiatives aimed at making a meaningful difference in global challenges.

For a complete list of the 2024 Tech Cares Award winners, and to learn more about their inspiring CSR initiatives, please visit the TrustRadius blog .

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI.

