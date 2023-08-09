TrustRadius Honors 165 Vendors With Tech Cares Awards

TrustRadius recognizes 165 B2B technology companies for exceptional corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs, showing a trend for the care and support of our communities and environment.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TrustRadius, the most-trusted B2B technology decisioning platform, announced the winners of the 2023 Tech Cares Awards, recognizing B2B technology companies for going above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR programs for their employees, the environment, and people around the world.

The list of nominated vendors has grown each year, showing an increase in CSR awareness and initiatives. This year was no different, with 165 vendors being recognized as award winners. Of the 165 Tech Cares Award winners:

2023 TrustRadius Tech Cares Badge

9 Vendors have made the list for all four consecutive years

43 were consecutive winners from last year

106 are new to the Tech Cares Award list

All nominations require supporting proof of the company's CSR initiative, and everyone was welcome to make a submission, including employees. Each submission is thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team to find companies making the biggest difference.

Showcasing how prevalent CSR programs have become, this year's submissions had the highest number of vendors who deserved spotlight recognitions at 53 company initiatives. Trending CSR programs in the tech industry are:

Sustainability and the environment: Companies are making sustainability and environmental targets a priority, setting high partner standards and practicing carbon neutrality.

Companies are making sustainability and environmental targets a priority, setting high partner standards and practicing carbon neutrality. Volunteerism: A shared value among many nominated vendors, volunteerism reflects a company's commitment to giving back to the community.

A shared value among many nominated vendors, volunteerism reflects a company's commitment to giving back to the community. Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI): A widespread initiative that accelerates momentum in equity and representation and fosters a diverse and inclusive workplace.

A widespread initiative that accelerates momentum in equity and representation and fosters a diverse and inclusive workplace. Generous donations: More donations are being made to small or disadvantaged businesses, community programs, climate change programs, and more.

More donations are being made to small or disadvantaged businesses, community programs, climate change programs, and more. Community impact: In both broader and niche communities, companies are providing needed support to empower the young and old around the globe.

In both broader and niche communities, companies are providing needed support to empower the young and old around the globe. Employee well-being and development: A new trend—vendors are placing a significant focus on investing in their employees' development, well-being, and individual growth.

A new trend—vendors are placing a significant focus on investing in their employees' development, well-being, and individual growth. Support for women in technology: A prominent theme, vendors are addressing gender disparities by empowering women and supporting their advancements in the tech industry.

A prominent theme, vendors are addressing gender disparities by empowering women and supporting their advancements in the tech industry. Education support: Now a significant trend, vendors are supporting the education of individuals and communities by addressing disparities and enhancing STEM education.

"I am incredibly proud of the 2023 Tech Cares Award winners and their remarkable commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) in the B2B tech space. These exceptional companies have demonstrated the transformative power of CSR programming, not only in their organizations but also in the broader tech community. Their dedication to environmental sustainability, support for diversity and inclusion, philanthropic efforts, and employee well-being sets a shining example for the entire industry. Congratulations to all the winners for their unwavering dedication to making a difference and for being the driving force behind positive change in our industry." —Vinay Bhagat, CEO of TrustRadius.

Visit the TrustRadius blog to find the full list of B2B organizations who embody compassion and exceptional CSR initiatives and were named a 2023 Tech Cares Award winner.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible B2B technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE TrustRadius, Inc.