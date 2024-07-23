TrustRadius Launches New Intent-Driven Leads Program

Harnessing the power of user reviews and downstream intent data to generate in-market leads at scale for B2B technology sellers.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a rapidly evolving technology landscape, where finding and targeting in-market buyers to maximize ROI is harder than ever before, TrustRadius announces the launch of its new Intent-Driven Leads program. This innovative solution marks a significant milestone for TrustRadius, further solidifying its position as a leader in providing actionable business intelligence to technology sellers to drive revenue.

With over 12 million tech buyers annually using TrustRadius to access unbiased reviews, pricing evaluations, and competitor comparisons, the opportunity to connect tech buyers with sellers has never been more apparent. The growth of engagement activities on TrustRadius across key site solutions, including and beyond reviews, has catapulted TrustRadius into a new category.

"Our journey from being perceived solely as a review site to becoming a comprehensive business intelligence platform has been remarkable," says Vinay Bhagat, CEO of TrustRadius. "Our Intent-Driven Leads program represents the next evolution in our commitment to connecting in-market buyers with their ideal seller in the space."

The Intent-Driven Leads program leverages TrustRadius' extensive downstream intent data to generate high-quality leads from accounts actively researching technologies on the platform. As part of the program's dedication to quality, buyers engage with TrustRadius customer stories and market reports to opt in, and those leads are delivered with filters applied for a seller's ideal customer profile and any suppression lists.

"We understand the challenges companies face in today's competitive market," Bhagat adds. "By removing barriers and providing ICP-qualified, opted-in leads, we're enabling our customers to focus on what matters most—engaging with prospects and driving revenue."

Leading brands have already recognized the value of TrustRadius' Intent-Driven Leads program. These technology providers have experienced increased conversion rates, account penetration, and scaled pipeline.

"We needed to drive a large volume of leads in a short time to hit our pipeline goal for the quarter. We piloted TrustRadius' Intent-Driven Leads program and were impressed with their ability to deliver 4,000 ICP-matched leads in less than two weeks," said Brett Rafuse, Vice President of Integrated Marketing at Cisco. "Not only did they deliver a large volume in a short time, they also helped us action these leads quickly with our sales teams via system integrations."

"We're impressed with the caliber of the leads generated through TrustRadius' intent-driven program. They closely align with our ICP, and their propensity to take high-value next steps with us—such as attending executive roundtables and webinars—is extremely promising," said Jaisy De La Cruz, Vice President of Global Revenue Enablement at Lucidworks. "TrustRadius' consultative approach has been invaluable in helping us nurture and convert these leads. In fact, we're actively refining our go-to-market strategy based on insights gained from the program, focusing on the industries and titles that are demonstrating the most interest. We're confident that our partnership with TrustRadius will continue to yield exceptional results and we look forward to even greater success in the future."

TrustRadius' Intent-Driven Leads program is harnessing the power of user reviews and downstream intent data to generate in-market leads. For more information about TrustRadius' Intent-Driven Leads program, click here .

If you want to hear from product experts and current customers about this new offering, please join our webinar on Aug 8, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI.

