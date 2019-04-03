TrustRadius Names Quick Base Winner in "Low Code Development" for Third Consecutive Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Base, the leading SaaS platform for building powerful, integrated, customized business applications, today announced TrustRadius has named Quick Base a 2019 Top Rated Award Winner in Low Code Development for the third consecutive year. Among attributes recognized as part of the award program, Quick Base customers regarded the platform for its ease of use, quick and knowledgeable support team and rapid implementation.

Using Quick Base, knowledge workers can quickly develop and implement business applications to solve workflow challenges, streamline processes, collect and centralize data and provide real-time reports and analysis. Recent product enhancements make it even easier for workplace problem solvers, across any industry and regardless of technical skill sets, to visualize their business data and workflows to create data-driven applications.

Since they launched in 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of the best B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Quick Base received high scores on the trScorecard , specifically in the areas of usability (8.2), support (8.2) and implementation (8.1).

"As a customer-obsessed company, we are thrilled to be named a TrustRadius Top Rated Award Winner for the third straight year," said Jay Jamison, SVP of Strategy and Product Management at Quick Base. "Every day, our entire Quick Base team works to deliver a world-class experience for all of our customers. We are incredibly honored and humbled that our customers are such strong advocates and supporters of our work, and we are deeply grateful to receive this TrustRadius Award."

"Buyers have a wide range of low-code development platforms to choose from," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Quick Base earned its Top Rated Award based entirely on feedback from its customers. Reviewers on TrustRadius are especially happy with Quick Base's responsive customer support, automation capabilities and rapid application development."

To learn more about TrustRadius Top Rated awards, check out the TrustRadius scoring criteria breakdown . To learn more about the Quick Base customer reviews, check out this blog post .

About Quick Base:

Quick Base provides a cloud-based platform that empowers problem solvers to quickly turn ideas for better ways to work into apps that make their organizations more efficient. For 20 years, people of all technical and non-technical backgrounds have been using the Quick Base platform to create solutions that streamline processes, capture real-time data, and improve company operations while working in concert with existing IT systems. Based in Cambridge, MA, Quick Base has thousands of customers spanning all industries and company sizes. For more information, please visit: www.QuickBase.com .

About TrustRadius:

Established in 2013, TrustRadius has become the most trusted site for B2B software reviews. Each month, about 400,000 B2B technology buyers use over 168,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions.

Media Contact:

Dave McKee

quickbase@mslgroup.com

781-684-0770

SOURCE Quick Base

Related Links

https://www.quickbase.com

