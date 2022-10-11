TrustRadius Presents TOPdesk with Coveted "Tech Cares" Award for the Third Consecutive Year

TOPdesk earned this distinction for its service excellence and charitable contributions.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk, a global IT service management technology provider, announced today it has been awarded a 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius. This marks the third consecutive time TOPdesk has been presented with this award, which celebrates organizations that have gone "above and beyond" to provide their communities, clients, and partners with excellent, world-class support and service throughout the year.

Since first earning TechRadius' Tech Cares award in 2020, TOPdesk continues to look for ways to make a positive impact on the lives of its employees, clients, and communities and encourages employees to do the same. Delivering on this commitment, TOPdesk has launched and emphasized several initiatives in 2022, including:

A new giving back program encouraging employees to use 2.5% of their annual paid contract hours for volunteer work

Matching the amount raised during a Twitch stream for a charity that makes gaming available to children that are in the hospital for an extended time

The purchase of art pieces for TOPdesk's US office that supports local Black Lives Matter and Indigenous artists

Launching "Ten2Grow," a new initiative to stimulate employee growth where employees can spend 10% of their contract time and a budget based on 10% of their annual salary for personal growth and development

"Giving back is at the heart of TOPdesk, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to the success of every customer, partner and team member, as well as to the communities where we do business," said Ruben Franzen, president of TOPdesk US. "On behalf of TOPdesk, and our employees who have a true passion for giving back, we are honored to be recognized once again with this award from TrustRadius.

TOPdesk's leadership tenets include helping others in need. Guiding principles to create satisfied customers, engaged employees, sustainable growth while remaining a responsible citizen are at the heart of company goal setting. Volunteerism, active involvement in charities, and diversity and inclusion are part of the company's corporate social responsibility standards and culture."

Tech Cares Award nominations are open to anyone, including those working within the nominated organization, for this award. All nominations are thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team.

"TOPdesk has earned a 2022 Tech Cares award for demonstrating a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility," said Megan Headley, vice president of research at TrustRadius. "TOPdesk embodies several aspects of CSR through its strides to incentivize employee volunteer work, support for different cultures and diversity groups, and multiple fundraising events focused on the healthcare industry and students. TOPdesk also promotes environmentally friendly actions by offering to cover public transportation fees for employees and selecting suppliers to work with based on sustainability over cost."

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. More than 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About TOPdesk

Since 1993, TOPdesk has helped organizations improve their service delivery and create an environment where their employees can thrive. It does this with user-friendly, easy-to-integrate products that encourage working together and with a highly engaged team that thrives on learning, sharing knowledge, and forming partnerships.

Today, there are more than 900 employees spread across 16 offices in 11 countries, helping a community of more than 4,500 organizations around the world deliver better services. Customers rate TOPdesk a 4.6 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights. TOPdesk also received a consecutive Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice. It also received the "Best Customer Support" and "Best Usability" awards from TrustRadius. For more information, visit https://www.topdesk.com/.

